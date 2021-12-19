ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Byzantine Drummer Matt Wolfe Has Died

Cover picture for the articleMatt Wolfe, who played drums for Byzantine from 2002 through 2015, has died. He was just 46 years old. A statement from the band indicated he died “from a long battle with addiction.”. Wolfe was not Byzantine’s first drummer but was easily their best known, performing on all...

Former drummer of West Virginia metal act Byzantine (from 2002-2015), Matthew Wolfe, has sadly died at the age of 46 due to addiction.
