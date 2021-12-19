ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

H&R Block Sues Block, Inc. (Formerly Square) Over Name Change

WebProNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH&R Block is suing Block, Inc. over its name change from Square, alleging trademark infringement. Square made headlines when it changed its name to Block in early December. The company chose the name to emphasize its broader strategy, with each of its various businesses serving...

www.webpronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

H&R Block Sues Block over Trademark Infringement

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Tax filing giant H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) has filed a trademark infringement case against Block, Inc. (SQ) claiming that the latter “seeks to confuse customers by misappropriating the Block brand name.”Following the news, HRB shares closed down 2% at $23.55 on December 17, while SQ plunged 4.5% to reach a record year low of $158.38.
BUSINESS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: H&R Block sues over Square name change; Post subsidiary opening St. Louis plant

A battle for the block is brewing. On Thursday, H&R Block used Twitter to announce it’s suing Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s other company — Block, Inc. Formerly known as Square, Inc., the payment technology company announced its new name earlier this month. In its trademark lawsuit, H&R Block, the Kansas City-based tax services company, said the new name represents an attack on its reputation. On the other side of the state, a different lawsuit is relevant. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital is suing Lee Enterprises after the newspaper publisher rejected the hedge fund’s attempt to nominate members to Lee’s board last month. That’s the very same board that, just last week, rejected Alden’s $141 million bid to acquire Lee, which owns the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of other newspapers. Meanwhile, new rules levied by Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick may force difficult decisions for local school officials across the state. Districts will be required to prove their compliance with a November court ruling that struck down many local health orders in Missouri. Those that fail to do so will be denied lower interest rates on bonds worth millions.
MISSOURI STATE
The Verge

H&R Block is suing Block, formerly Square, over its new name

Tax preparation service H&R Block filed a lawsuit against Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.) for trademark infringement on Thursday, CNBC reported. “Today’s filing is an important effort to prevent consumer confusion and ensure a competitor cannot leverage the reputation and trust we built over more than six decades,” said H&R Block president and CEO Jeff Jones in a press release.
BUSINESS
pymnts

H&R Block Files Suit Against Dorsey's Block Over Square Rebrand

U.S. income tax preparation company H&R Block has taken issue with Square’s recent name change to Block and has filed a lawsuit in federal court, according to a press release Thursday (Dec. 16). The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, alleges that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H R Block Sues Block#Block Inc
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

H&R Block files trademark lawsuit against Block, the company formerly known as Square

NEW YORK — Tax preparation company H&R Block Inc. on Thursday sued payment company Block Inc., previously called Square Inc., saying the new name infringed its trademarks. Block’s chief executive, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey, announced the name change earlier this month as the company looked to expand beyond its payment service into new areas, including blockchain.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Jack Dorsey's Block Inc. hit with lawsuit for name change

Jack Dorsey's Block Inc., formerly known as Square, has been slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit from H&R Block following its recent name change announcement. The tax preparer argues the fintech startup's name change will "improperly capitalize on the goodwill and consumer trust" that has been cultivated since 1955. "Through...
BUSINESS
franchising.com

H&R Block Continues Business Growth with Two New Vice Presidents

Company announces new vice presidents of Government Relations and Technology. KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 17, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Tom Gannon has joined the company as Vice President and Chief Government Relations Officer, and Nicki Cole has been promoted to Vice President, Technology, Small Business and Financial Services. In these new roles, Gannon will lead H&R Block’s government relations strategy, and Cole will lead technology growth across the small business and financial services lines of business.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
H&R Block
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

Jack Dorsey's Block Sued By H&R Block Over Name, Logo

Financial products and services company H&R Block (HRB) - Get H&R Block, Inc. Report is taking Jack Dorsey's payment firm Block (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report, formerly Square, to court for its new brand name and almost matching logos. H&R Block has filed a trademark infringement suit...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon Employees Walk Off Job, State the Company Cut Break Times Because the Epidemic Is ‘Supposedly’ Over

Dozens of Amazon personnel at two Chicago-area services walked off the job for the duration of the ultimate stretch of excursion deliveries on Wednesday, citing the company’s shortened destroy instances and unwillingness to amplify wages. According to the Chicago Tribune, the walkouts at Amazon’s transport facilities in Gage Park...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy