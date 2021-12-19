ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia evacuates 140 coal miners amid reports of a fire

 5 days ago

MOSCOW — (AP) — About 140 coal miners were being evacuated Sunday from a mine in the Russian region of Siberia amid reports of a fire in one of its sections. The news comes weeks after a devastating blast in another Siberian coal mine killed 51 people.

Emergency officials told Russia's Interfax news agency that a fire occurred in an abandoned mine gallery in the Anatoly Ruban coal mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. Some 140 miners were being evacuated from the mine, even though the fire didn't pose a threat to their lives, Interfax reported.

According to the Siberian Coal Energy Company, which runs the mine, the evacuation was prompted by the “heating of a coal bed” rather than a fire, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled.

The evacuations come just several weeks after an explosion in another mine in Kemerovo — the Listvyazhnaya mine —killed 46 miners and five rescuers and became the deadliest coal mine disaster in Russia since 2010.

A probe has revealed multiple violations of safety norms at the Listvyazhnaya mine, including the tinkering with methane level indicators in an apparent attempt to maintain production despite the danger of an explosion. Several managers of the mine and local officials have been arrested and jailed.

In the wake of the tragedy at Listvyazhnaya, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations.

Russia has seen several major mine disasters since Soviet times. In 2007, a methane explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine in the Kemerovo region killed 110 miners. Three years later, two methane blasts and a fire killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same Kemerovo region.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

