Watertown, MN

Watertown Middle School 13-year-old detained after threatening to shoot students in response to TikTok trend

 5 days ago
Dec 19, 2021

A Watertown 13-year-old was detained Friday after making violent threats against his school, citing a viral TikTok trend.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received complaints of a threat made at Watertown Middle School at around 7 a.m. Friday. Deputies learned that a 13-year-old student "allegedly threatened to bring a firearm to school and shoot several named and unnamed students the next day."

The boy was interviewed at his home, where he admitted to making the threats as a response to a viral video trend that encouraged gun violence at schools on Friday.

The student was detained for making terroristic threats and transported him to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center. He did not have access to a firearm, and no firearms were found on the school’s property, according to the department.

School officials told deputies the student will not be allowed to return to school next week.

“The threat of school violence is no laughing matter and cannot be considered a joke today. Victims are rightfully scared for their own safety when anyone makes these kinds of threats,” Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said in a statement.

“The Carver County Sheriff’s Office will thoroughly investigate and pursue prosecution of offenders.”

Multiple Minnesota school districts closed on Friday in response to the online threats, though no violence was reported. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety was alerted to 29 threats related to the TikTok trend.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Sharon Laxen
5d ago

Well there are consequences for the students actions. I pray The student gets the help and counseling that’s needed. Prayers to all the other students and families for having to fear for the safety of their loved ones well in school.

Kristan Pieper
5d ago

and shame on the school for NOT notifying parents until Sunday evening that this even occured!!

