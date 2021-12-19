‘Free People, Free Media’: Poles protest against media law

Russia's top rights group Memorial said on Thursday it feared it could be shut down by year's end as prosecutors argued its work was detrimental to "mental health." Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to dissolve Memorial's Human Rights Centre, which campaigns for political prisoners and other disadvantaged groups, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications and for justifying terrorism. As the court reconvened to hear the case on Thursday, dozens of supporters gathered outside and observers were not allowed in due to the coronavirus outbreak. Lawyer Grigory Vaipan did not rule out that the court decision could come as soon as next Wednesday, with Russians preparing to ring in the New Year, the country's favourite holiday.

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO