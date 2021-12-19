‘Free People, Free Media’: Poles protest against media law

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months after a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule. Waving flags, beating drums, dancing and chanting, crowds marched on the streets of Khartoum despite a heavy deployment of security forces -- who later fired tear gas to break them up. Officers had earlier blocked bridges connecting the capital to suburbs, cut phone lines and restricted the internet ahead of the planned protests. At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of demonstrations, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's state governor has warned that security forces "will deal with those who break the law and create chaos".

