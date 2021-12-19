ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

‘Free People, Free Media’: Poles protest against media law

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Protesters who gathered in several cities on Sunday urged Poland’s president to veto a media law they and other critics say aims to limit media freedoms in the European Union’s largest eastern member. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament on Friday, the legislation would tighten...

