Hong Kong votes for legislature with only loyalists approved

Libyans have voiced their anger at the delay to the presidential election that was planned for Friday, as factions and political leaders tussled over the perilous path ahead.The election was part of a UN-backed process that also involved setting up an interim government earlier this year as steps towards ending the decade of chaos and violence since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.In Benghazi, Wahbi Tarkhan, 81, said he and his wife had both registered for the election and were disappointed by the collapse of the process.“We were eagerly waiting for this day in our minds,” he said.Earlier this...

