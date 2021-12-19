ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Hong Kong votes for legislature with only loyalists approved

 5 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Voters in Hong Kong cast their ballots Sunday in the first election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by...

AFP

Xi hails 'successful' Hong Kong vote in meeting with Carrie Lam

Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly endorsed Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday, saying the former British colony had transformed "from chaos to order" since a controversial security law was imposed last year, the city's media reported. China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago, introducing a national security law that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office. The first public vote under this new order was held on Sunday for the city's legislature, with a historic low turnout recorded. Despite only 30 percent of the electorate casting ballots, Lam was backed by the central government on a three-day visit to Beijing this week.
POLITICS
The Independent

Last monument for Tiananmen massacre removed in Hong Kong

A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out the city's last place of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.For some at the University of Hong Kong, the move reflected the erosion of the relative freedoms they have enjoyed compared to mainland China.The 8-meter (26-foot) -tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschioet to symbolize the lives lost during the military crackdown on pro-democracy...
CHINA
Carrie Lam
Ponca City News

Hong Kong eyes new security law after electing loyalists

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam touted plans to revive a controversial security law that ignited a political firestorm two decades ago, after completing an election to install a new legislature filled with Beijing loyalists. The pro-establishment council elected in a muted vote Sunday should present “new proposals” by June on how to enact security legislation, Lam told a news briefing Monday,…
POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong leader hails 'patriots only' vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong's leader on Monday hailed the outcome of a "patriots only" legislature election that saw a record low voter turnout and government loyalists sweep every seat. The financial hub selected new lawmakers on Sunday under fresh rules imposed by Beijing that dramatically cut directly elected seats and controlled who could stand for office after huge democracy protests convulsed the city two years ago. Figures showed just 30 percent of the electorate cast ballots, the lowest rate both of the period since the city's 1997 handover to China and the British colonial era. Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam defended the new system and played down the poor turnout.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election sees record low turnout as government loyalists sweep seats

Western allies condemned Hong's Kong's "patriots only" legislature vote on Monday, saying new rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had "eliminated" opposition. Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand rebuked the new system in a coordinated joint statement. "These changes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hong Kong residents vote in patriots'-only Legislative Election

Hong Kong, December 19 (ANI): Polling stations opened on Sunday in Hong Kong where people are voting in the patriots'-only Legislative Council election, the first one since the imposition of sweeping national security law and a shake-up of the city's electoral system. More than 10,000 police officers were deployed across...
ELECTIONS
Hong Kong to vote under new election laws

Hong Kong voters are preparing to vote for the first time this weekend since election laws were changed. The legislative elections, to be held Sunday, come after Beijing in March passed a resolution for electoral reform in Hong Kong that gives Beijing more control over who is elected to the legislature and ensures that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing run the city.
ELECTIONS
Explainer – How Hong Kong’s new election law will reshape legislature

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong holds a legislative assembly election on Sunday in which candidates have been vetted for “patriotism” and pro-democracy candidates are largely absent, having declined to run or been jailed or forced into exile. The reshaping of the Legislative Council is the first...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Exiled Hong Kong politicians hit with arrest warrants for criticising 'patriots only' vote as authorities stamp out dissent

Hong Kong has issued arrest warrants for critics abroad as the city cracks down ahead of Sunday’s widely criticised Legislative Council elections. The Hong Kong government has taken unprecedented steps to silence anyone who casts doubts on the first “patriots-only” elections by hunting down people who have called for a boycott and sending threats to media outlets.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong university removes Tiananmen sculpture in the middle of night

A sculpture commemorating the hundreds of people killed in Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre was removed from the University of Hong Kong during the wee hours on Thursday.The statue's removal comes amid Beijing's aggressive crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong in the wake of the pro-democracy protests.The 26-feet-tall 'Pillar of Shame', which depicts 50 torn, twisted and anguished bodies piled upon each other, has been on display at the university for more than two decades.It was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot and gifted to the civil society group Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of...
WORLD
