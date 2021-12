The following was sent to Inven Global as a press release. KRAFTON, Inc., the creator of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, announced the final results of the PUBG Global Championship 2021 (PGC 2021), the premiere esports event that was hosted in South Korea from Nov. 19-Dec. 19. NewHappy earned the title of PGC 2021 Champions, winning more than $1.3 million USD throughout the entirety of the tournament. Thanks to revenue generated by the sale of exclusive in-game items from the PGC 2021 Pick’em Challenge, the total prize pool grew from $2 million to over $4.3 million USD.

