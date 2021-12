Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but has now announced she will be unable to participate in tomorrow night’s episode (18 December).Odudu tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two, saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.Odudu was set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO