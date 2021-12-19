LEAP 2022: A Global Tech Event to Reshape the Way We Live

VersalNFT, a blockchain-based virtual space, allows users within the NFT market to work in a unified legal environment. The introduction of Blockchain technology has been a game-changer for the different processes across industries. The technology has seen that there is transparency, integrity, and security in how information is stored and managed. Recently, developers created non-fungible tokens that have proven to be new ways to preserve information and artwork. However, while technology has been a tremendous help, copying and counterfeiting arts have predictably become more sophisticated.
