FIFA

LEAP 2022: A Global Tech Event to Reshape the Way We Live

coinspeaker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest tech event in history just launched in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A collaboration between Informa & Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia....

www.coinspeaker.com

CleanTechnica

How Tech Can Change The Way We Live & Thrive

As we close out the 2021 autumn season, we are looking at an era with unparalleled investment in technological infrastructure, spurred by the climate crisis. MIT used this moment in time in its fall publication to examine how Tough Tech can change and shape the future of the planet. The...
ZDNet

The most innovative tech we reviewed in 2021

Innovation, when done correctly, is a phenomenon significant enough to propel industries by the product. In the world of consumer tech, it is what paces the development and adaptation of companies, sets the product trends for years to come, and allows consumers -- like you and I -- to experience the future, today.
beckershospitalreview.com

7 ways tech disruptors are changing pharma and healthcare

Retail and tech giants have been making moves in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry over the past few years, and 2021 was no exception; pharma-aligned acquisitions reached a value of almost $22 billion.Here are seven ways some of the biggest disruptors have affected healthcare in 2021* and how they might continue to influence the industry next year, according to CBInsights.
coinspeaker.com

WitLink Is Rolling Out to Crypto Exchanges and Plans to Bring Unbridged Evolution to NFTs through Metaverse by June 2022

AIDAN in a comment last week said they are set to get listed in crypto exchanges from different regions as they are in communication and writing with the exchanges. Before listing the company plans to raise $50.7 million at latest January 2022. Currently the last stage of pre sales are ongoing and plans to get strong increase in market interest to increase strong buying power at this moment.
coinspeaker.com

Synapse Network to Work Alongside Nakamoto Games to Enter the Metaverse

The gaming sector has become increasingly involved with the metaverse, and for good reason. After all, who wouldn’t want to be able to enjoy all sorts of games while simultaneously earning an income. One such company is that of Nakamoto Games, which has been working within the gaming industry for some time and they recently also became involved with NFTs and the metaverse.
coinspeaker.com

Pathway to Digital Economy: How Jigen is Transforming the World of Fashion?

Keeping up with the business modifications, the raving flames of NFTs have provided the fashion industry a burning desire for blockchain technology. With brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton leveraging blockchain based tokens to ensure item’s authenticity, luxury fashion industry have made a splash into the world of NFTs, says Vogue and Forbes publishers.
aithority.com

Study Reveals The Majority Of Global Senior Advertising Executives Recognize Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Advertising As The Best Way To Reach Young, Tech-Savvy Consumers On The Go

86% of advertising executives agree that people on the move, out of their homes are more alert and inclined to engage with advertisements. Alfi an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, reveals that 61% of senior advertising executives strongly believe Digital out of Home (DOOH) advertising is the most effective way to reach young, consumers who are tech-savvy, highly social, and on-the-go, therefore becoming the most likely group to interact with out of home (OOH) advertising.
coinspeaker.com

Polis Partners with MCN Ventures to Build Cross Chain DeFi Ecosystem on Polis Chain

Community-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Polis is announcing a partnership with decentralized VC MCN Ventures. The collaboration, which is the first of its kind for Polis, will focus on building a cross-chain DeFi ecosystem on Polis Chain, Polis’ native blockchain. As part of the collaboration, four new projects are...
hbr.org

Engineering Your Way Out of the Global Chip Shortage

Leadership teams are pulling out all the stops to blunt the damage of the global semiconductor chip shortage on their businesses. But many are overlooking a critical factor that can position their company for a much smoother ride through this turbulent period: the engineering team. With chips now playing integral...
coinspeaker.com

Universe Island Combines Emerging Technologies to Unlock the In-Game Marketplace

The gaming industry has seen massive growth over the last few years, reaching $173.70 by 2020. Expects predicting this trajectory to reach $314.4 billion by 2026. In November 2021, gaming finance surpassed decentralized finance accounting for 50% of current active wallets. The growth has been mainly attributed to integrating the play-to-earn concept that has defined the gaming experience. To tap into this market, a team of developers led by Ladislav Liska came together to combine the latest technological innovation to create a unique gaming platform, the Universe Island.
startupsac.com

Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 Event Recordings

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) wrapped up a few weeks ago and when all was said and done, the Sacramento region saw nearly three dozen events for entrepreneurs. The Carlsen Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship was the lead organizer and coordinator in the Sacramento area for dozens of entrepreneurship-focused events. The Carlsen Center’s Executive Director Cameron Law summed up the week in a recent article.
Fast Company

We’re living in an age of big tech promises and small results

We live in an era of big promises but results that fall far short of expectations. Take the failed construction startup Katerra. Founded in 2015, the company claimed it would use the approaches of digital and mass production industries, including glued and laminated “mass timber” products and modular design, to “disrupt” the construction industry, long seen as a bastion of backward, inefficient craft labor. Many people enthusiastically bought into this vision. Over six years, the company raised $3 billion, including $2 billion from Japanese telecom and investment giant SoftBank Group.
diginomica.com

How we returned to in-person SAP events - with a hybrid event pivot

In October 2021, ASUG SAP for Utilities event returned to in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The question on our minds was – would attendees find value in this on-the-round format again? Would the tradeoffs of travel in the current environment be worth it? We were about to find out.
Post-Journal

Digitell Inc. Wins 2021 Event Tech Live Award

Digitell Inc. has won Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production (over 1,000 attendees) at the recent 2021 Event Tech Live Awards. “I am thrilled that the Digitell team has received this recognition,” said founder and CEO Jim Parker. “Digitell has been providing high quality content delivery to remote attendees on behalf of our clients for more than a decade. The level of expertise and dedication we bring to delivering successful hybrid and virtual events is unparalleled in the industry today; I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”
coinspeaker.com

Whalemap IDO: On-chain Analytics Platform Makes Debut on Solstarter

Whalemap has announced that its heavily oversubscribed IDO on Solstarter was completed. on December 20. Whalemap raised $253,000 for 3.1 million $WMP tokens through Solstarter. Whalemap’s mission is to bring transparency to the crypto market using fundamental blockchain data that is reliable, fast, and above all, actionable. Whalemap is an...
The Atlantic

Corner Stores Are the New Darlings of the Global Tech Industry

Corner stores don’t look like much. Maybe the one nearest to you has dusty shelves lined with bags of chips and cookies, and the cashier sitting next to the cigarettes and mini–shampoo bottles only takes cash. In some places, these mom-and-pop shops are simple roadside stalls or kiosks. They have largely operated the same way for decades: Many still order their products over the phone and manage their books on paper.
coinspeaker.com

Smartlink Partners Up with Research Center CEA to Build a Web3 Escrow Solution for Products and Services

Smartlink continues to push the boundaries of developing a decentralized ecosystem providing much-needed Web3 infrastructure. The team focuses on escrow smart contracts, a decentralized marketplace, launchpad solutions, and a comprehensive DeFi suite. Smartlink entered a strategic partnership with the CEA, the World’s Most Innovative Research Institution, per Reuters. The French...
coinspeaker.com

VersalNFT: A Virtual Space Combining Crypto and Regulations

VersalNFT, a blockchain-based virtual space, allows users within the NFT market to work in a unified legal environment. The introduction of Blockchain technology has been a game-changer for the different processes across industries. The technology has seen that there is transparency, integrity, and security in how information is stored and managed. Recently, developers created non-fungible tokens that have proven to be new ways to preserve information and artwork. However, while technology has been a tremendous help, copying and counterfeiting arts have predictably become more sophisticated.
