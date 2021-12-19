ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Lakers: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Sunday

By Michael Mulford
 5 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls are back home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (17-10) have not played since last Saturday due to health and safety protocols as two games were postponed this week. The Lakers (16-14) are coming off a 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 19
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Lakers at Bulls notable injuries:

Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr (health and safety protocols), Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols), Ayo Dosunmu (health and safety protocols), Alize Johnson (health and safety protocols), Troy Brown Jr. (health and safety protocols), Matt Thomas (health and safety protocols), Stanley Johnson (health and safety protocols), and Patrick Williams (left wrist) are all out.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (left knee), Talen Horton-Tucker (health and safety protocols), Dwight Howard (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley (health and safety protocols), Austin Reaves (health and safety protocols), and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are all out. Trevor Ariza (ankle) is questionable.

Probable starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • F DeMar DeRozan
  • F Javonte Green
  • C Nikola Vucevic
  • G Alec Caruso
  • G Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles Lakers

  • F Kent Bazemore
  • F LeBron James
  • C DeAndre Jordan
  • G Wayne Ellington
  • G Russell Westbrook

