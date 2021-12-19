ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Lakers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Michael Mulford
 5 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls are back home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBCS Chicago.

The Bulls (17-10) have not played since last Saturday due to health and safety protocols as two games were postponed this week. The Lakers (16-14) are coming off a 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Lakers at Bulls notable injuries:

Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr (health and safety protocols), Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols), Ayo Dosunmu (health and safety protocols), Alize Johnson (health and safety protocols), Troy Brown Jr. (health and safety protocols), Matt Thomas (health and safety protocols), Stanley Johnson (health and safety protocols), and Patrick Williams (left wrist) are all out.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (left knee), Talen Horton-Tucker (health and safety protocols), Dwight Howard (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley (health and safety protocols), Austin Reaves (health and safety protocols), and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are all out. Trevor Ariza (ankle) is questionable.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Bulls -5.5
  • Money line: Bulls -230 / Lakers +180
  • Over-under: 214.5

Advice and prediction

Both teams are depleted by health and safety protocols as COVID has hit the league hard this past week. This should be a tight, lower scoring contest as the Lakers cover the spread and hit the under.

Prediction: Lakers 106, Bulls 103

