Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is taking flak for telling a crowd of fellow young conservatives to follow his example and abandon higher education.Speaking at the multi-day “Americafest” conference hosted by Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump far-right youth organising group, the first-term North Carolina representative mused to his audience that “I think you should home school. I was homeschooled all the way through. I am proudly a college dropout.“If you are not becoming an engineer or a doctor or a lawyer, I highly encourage you to drop out. It’s a scam.”The reaction to Mr Cawthorn’s words was swift and caustic....
