3rd-tier soccer game abandoned in Germany after racist abuse

 5 days ago

DUISBURG, Germany (AP) — A third-division soccer game in Germany has been abandoned due to racist abuse directed at a...

Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
SPORTS
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
The Independent

Pep Guardiola thinks player strike unlikely despite sharing welfare concerns

Pep Guardiola has revealed it has crossed his mind that players could strike over welfare issues, although he does not think it will happen.The Manchester City boss says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.A number of clubs are now facing a fixture backlog amid a raft of postponements...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
COVID-19 outbreak claims another Premier League match

LONDON (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at Everton has forced the postponement of the club’s match at Burnley. It’s the third match of the Boxing Day lineup to be postponed as part of a Sunday program that still features six games. The Premier League has now called off 13 matches because of coronavirus issues in two weeks with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case. Everton had asked for the postponement citing virus cases and injuries. The league says its board has “regrettably approved” the request.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IIHF cancels U18 women's championship for 2nd straight year

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend. The IIHF says tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. U.S. hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield called the decision “unacceptable” in a post on Twitter.
SPORTS
The Independent

Leeds Rhinos to play Women’s Super League matches at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos will play all of their 2022 Women’s Super League matches at Headingly with some being double headers with the men.The aim is help develop their women’s team and to add to their investment Leeds will also share their Kirkstall training ground between the men and women’s teams.This comes two months after Leeds reached the Grand Final of the WSL only to lose out 28-0 to St Helens.Chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We are very proud of the progress and achievements of our women’s squad. Next season will be phase one of the plan and the squad will benefit...
RUGBY
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president who has been pushing for daily COVID-19 testing all season, has tested positive for the virus. Tretter posted on Twitter that he was experiencing symptoms and chose to be tested at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio.
NFL
Ireland beats US by 9 runs in 2nd Twenty20 match

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Lorcan Tucker scored 84 runs from 54 deliveries to lead Ireland to a nine-run victory over the United States in the second Twenty20 cricket international. The U.S. upset Ireland with a 26-run win in the opening match on Wednesday. Ireland scored 150 runs and was bowled out with one ball remaining in the 19th over. In reply, the U.S. was 141-7 in its 20 overs. Tucker was named man of the series after top-scoring for Ireland in the first match with an unbeaten 57. Curtis Campher took four wickets for 25 runs to lead the Ireland bowlers. Saurabh Netravalkar took three wickets for 33 runs for the U.S., which won the toss and sent Ireland in to bat.
SPORTS
AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. BostonatMilwaukee2:30 p.m. Golden StateatPhoenix5 p.m. BrooklynatL.A. Lakers8 p.m. ClevelandatGreen Bay4:30 p.m. IndianapolisatArizona8:15 p.m.
NFL
The Independent

Brentford will benefit from Chelsea clash despite defeat, Thomas Frank believes

Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes his side will be all the better for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup run-out against Chelsea, even though they lost.The Bees’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the competition were dashed as they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to go down 2-0 to Thomas Tuchel’s side at the Brentford Community Stadium.After two Premier League postponements for coronavirus-related reasons, however, Frank was simply happy to be back in action.“I think the game was very important for us to get up to speed,” said the Dane, whose side travel to Brighton on Boxing Day. “After six says...
PREMIER LEAGUE

