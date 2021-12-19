ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinzinger on McCarthy: ‘I don’t think history books are going to be kind to him’

By David Cohen
 2 days ago
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) speaks during a July 27 House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. | Jim Bourg/Pool via AP

Updated: 12/19/2021 12:24 PM EST

Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday said there was an enormous contrast between how the top Republican in the House and the top Republican in the Senate have reacted to the Jan. 6 investigation.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Kinzinger (R-Ill.) praised a recent statement from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell while condemning House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for the strong influence former President Donald Trump still has over the Republican Party.

“McCarthy,” Kinzinger said, “has not said a word about anything, except for that Donald Trump is probably the greatest president to ever exist. And Kevin McCarthy himself I think made Donald Trump relevant again when two weeks after Jan. 6 or so, he went back down to Mar-a-Lago and brought him back to political life by putting his arm around him, and taking that picture, and basically sending the signal to the rest of the Republicans that were pretty quiet at this moment, that we got to get back on the Trump train.“

He added about McCarthy: “And he bears responsibility for that. I don't think history books are going to be kind to him.“

Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. He was responding to McConnell‘s statement last week about that panel: “We're all going to be watching it. It was a horrendous event, and I think that what they're seeking to find out is something the public needs to know.“

“He obviously holds his cards very close,” Kinzinger said of McConnell. “I think that was a very powerful statement and I appreciate it.”

McConnell has come under attack in recent months from Trump for the way he has interacted with the Biden administration and other Democrats on the Hill. “Mitch McConnell’s a disaster,” Trump said Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

Kinzinger told host Jonathan Karl it was possible that some of his current colleagues in Congress could be subpoenaed as part of that investigation — and didn’t rule out the same for Trump.

“Because Jan. 6 was a really bad day,“ he said,“everything prior to that is the rot in the democracy or the rot in self-governance that we have to correct so we don't get another Jan. 6. So absolutely anybody — nobody, member of Congress, former president, nobody in America is above the law.“

Comments / 118

Dorrit Sherman
2d ago

Yes it will be amazing how they will put it? The burning of our cites , by Antifa&BLM, the smash&grab, the open border with the cartels, terrorists, children trafficking, we have lot to write about !

Reply(18)
22
Bernard Baldwin
1d ago

History books will not be kind to turn coats like Kinzinger and Cheney who are bowing at the throne of dictator Piglosi.

Reply(20)
35
Dorrit Sherman
2d ago

Jan 6 was a beautiful protest, beautiful rally, no burning, no destroying? No killing , Pelosi killed Our Air Force veteran Ashli!

Reply(13)
26
 

