ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Tight Ends

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 5 days ago

We're three position groups into our detailed off-season review, and already there's a disturbing trend developing.

The Giants simply are not getting what they've paid for at certain position groups. (And they wonder why they're cap-strapped?)

Consider the tight end spot. New York has $11.1 million invested in the tight end position this season, second-most in the NFL, second-most in the league behind the New England Patriots.

And what do they have to show for it?

Not much.

The Giants' tight ends have combined for four touchdowns, Evan Engram leading the way with two. Through Week 14, they have caught 62 of 87 pass targets (71.2 percent) for 617 yards and 30 first downs, amounting to a decent (but not great) collective 96.77 NFL rating.

They have 310 yards after the catch, three drops, and are seven of 14 on contested catches.

Considering what they've paid for their talent at the position, that kind of production isn't good enough, a theme we expect to repeat several times as we go through this series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muThd_0dR50Pkx00

Should they bring back Evan Engram?

Some believe that Evan Engram can be a functional part of the offense with a good offensive coordinator that can take full advantage of what he does well.

We are not so sure, and for that reason, we wouldn't bring back Engram, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

In the Joe Judge regime, Engram has primarily been used in the slot, a move we wholeheartedly endorse as his undersized frame makes him a mismatch when he's asked to block guys who are 30+ pounds heavier than he is.

But in two seasons in the Giants' supposed "tight end friendly" offense, what does Engram have to show for it? He's played in 27 out of 32 games, has caught 99 out of 165 pass targets for 996 yards and three receiving touchdowns, and has ten drops.

Engram's initial calling card was supposed to be his size and downfield speed, which would be used to create mismatches with linebackers and defensive backs. That role, however, seems to have funneled out to Saquon Barkley, who was drafted a year after Engram, and the receivers the Giants added this year.

Engram has some redeeming traits, such as his speed and nose for the first down marker (he has 130 first downs over his career, second-most behind George Kittle of the 49ers among tight ends drafted in 2017).

But there are far more negatives to his game that make it hard to justify giving him a second contract.

For one, Engram has never been one to excel in the contested catch department--he has a career 34.5 percent contested catch rate. He struggles to make adjustments in his route running.

Daniel Jones will miss the rest of 2021 with a neck injury suffered in Week 12 against the Eagles.

59 minutes ago

New York has an opening after losing receiver Sterling Shepard for the rest of the season.

2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0HI8_0dR50Pkx00
By Stephen Lebitsch

Big Blue+

Stephen Lebitsch takes a dive into the Giants-Cowboys numbers from this weekend's game and came up with some very telling information.

4 hours ago

He's also not one to force missed tackles--he has 24 in his career. Add in the fact that he has 27 career drops to only 15 touchdowns, plus his career injury issue, and the only question that' becomes worth asking is why the Giants if they indeed had a chance to trade Engram and get a draft pick in return, didn't make that move.

What about Kyle Rudolph?

Giants fans rejoiced when it was announced that Kyle Rudolph, a career-long success in the red zone, would be joining the team as a free agent.

Unfortunately, Rudolph has been a non-factor for the Giants in the red zone. He has been targeted in the red zone eight times and has three receptions. According to NFL Savant, Rudolph hasn't had a red-zone target since Week 8.

And Rudolph, who had off-season foot surgery and who at times has looked like he's lumbering to run as a result of that procedure, is another Giants tight end who doesn't own the battle of the contested catches coming down with just 40 percent of those this season.

Combine that with just 29 pass targets through 13 games played and some pedestrian run and pass blocking, and it all adds up to the Giants having overspent on a guy who this year had a $4.75 million cap hit and who next year counts for $7.25 million against the cap.

Anything else about this tight end position group?

This doesn't get talked about often, but the Giants haven't had a solid or consistent tight ends coach since Kevin M. Gilbride was with the organization in 2014-2017. Gilbride helped get the most out of Larry Donnell, Daniel Fells, Will Tye, and yes, Engram as a rookie during that period.

Since Gilbride left the team, the tight ends coaching position has been like a revolving door. They've had Lunda Wells (2018-19), Freddie Kitchens (2020), and Derek Dooley (2021).

Some stability at that spot might be nice to have, especially if, as is expected, the Giants opt to draft a youngster to fill the role if Engram does move on. And with head coach Joe Judge likely to make some tweaks to his coaching staff this off-season, it will be interesting to see if they stay with Dooley at tight ends or go in yet another direction.

Keep, Tweak, or Start Over?

Start Over. Again, it's hard to justify bringing Engram back as he just never seemed to be a fit for the northeast style of offense the Giants have sought to run.

As for Rudolph, good for the Giants for honoring their original contract offer even after his foot issue was discovered. (Is anyone else wondering if his foot has been a problem this year?)

But the NFL is a production-based business, and given Rudolph's production thus far, the Giants can't possibly justify paying him a $5 million base salary when through 13 games, he's only appeared in 50 percent of the offense's snaps, a significant drop from what he was accustomed to seeing during his career with the Vikings.

The Giants, who will be cap-strapped in 2022, might want to see if Rudolph is willing to take a pay cut. If he's not, then they should move on.

The 2022 NFL draft looks like it will have a nice selection of tight ends from which to choose, many of whom should be there on Day 2 when the Giants have three picks (one in the second round and two in the third).

Some early names to watch include Trey McBride (Colorado State), Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M); Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama); Cade Otton (Washington); Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina); and Charlie Kolar (Iowa State).

We will begin previewing draft prospects starting in January, so be sure to check back for that coverage as we look to hone in on who might be the best fit for the Giants.

Editor's Note: We will resume this series on Tuesday to allow for our usual postgame coverage on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
GiantsCountry

Jaylon Smith Feeling at Home with Giants

For some, being signed to a new football team on a Friday only to be put out on the field 48 hours later might be beyond overwhelming. But not to linebacker Jaylon Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick who found himself in that very same scenario when he was just finishing up a workout in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana only to find he had a call from his agent saying the Giants wanted him to hop a plane stat to sign with them.
NFL
GiantsCountry

How the Giants Can Slow Down the Eagles Rushing Attack

With playoff hopes all but out the window, the Giants will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a rematch of a Week 12, which saw the Giants win 13-7. The Eagles will not have a lot of time to prepare, as they just played on Tuesday due to a postponement resulting from COVID-19 outbreaks. It might be a quick turnaround, but it is a critical game for the Eagles, who have become one of the best rushing teams in the NFL after starting the season abandoning the run.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Giants’ shocking QB plans possibly revealed

The New York Giants season has got worse as the year has progressed. All Pro running back Saquon Barkley missed more time with injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones did not take the leap forward Giants fans were hoping to see. Jones was then placed on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for Mike Glennon.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 16 Personnel Report

The New York Giants anticipate that receiver Kadarius Toney, currently on the reserve/COVI-19 list, will be back in the building Thursday after sitting out the necessary ten days following a positive test for COVID-19. Before testing positive for the virus, Toney was being treated for what the Giants listed as...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 16 Opponent First Look: Eagles Defense

The New York Giants upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Can they replicate that effort in Week 16 without Daniel Jones and on the road? It will be challenging, but at least they have the Eagles on a very short week, right?. The Eagles offense is playing excellent football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Donnell
Person
George Kittle
GiantsCountry

Giants Joe Judge: No Decision Yet on Starting Quarterback

Giants head coach Joe Judge likely has a good idea as to who of Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm will be the team's starting quarterback this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. But to no one's surprise, Judge isn't ready to make the identity of the starter public just yet. "We’re...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Injury Report: Who's in and Who's Out for Philadelphia

Three players--offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle), running back Gary Brightwell (neck) and receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) --have been declared out of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Eagles. Johnson is a new addition to the team's injury report. He apparently tweaked his hamstring on Friday. Four players, including the three...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Continue to Sink in MMQB Power Rankings

What do the Giants and Jets have in common other than playing in the same stadium?. Yep, they are both tied for 29th in the latest MMQB power rankings, a sad state of affairs for New York Football, which were it not for the Texans (No. 31) and the Jaguars (No. 32), the two New York teams might just be fighting it out for the bottom of the barrel.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Judge#Vikings#American Football#The New England Patriots
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Make Three Roster Moves

The New York Giants officially activated DB J.R. Reed and LB Oshane Ximines from the COVID-19 list, while C Jonotthan Harrison has been restored to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list, according to Aaron Wilson. Ximines, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He’s...
NFL
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys reload with Goff, new coach vows to install up-tempo offense

In the northeast corner of the northeast end zone in Cowboy Stadium during games rests a cannon ready to fire after each McNeese State score. Far too often the last few seasons it has stayed silent. Even when the Cowboys entered the red zone the cannon was left unlit as...
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
753
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy