New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Tight Ends

We're three position groups into our detailed off-season review, and already there's a disturbing trend developing.

The Giants simply are not getting what they've paid for at certain position groups. (And they wonder why they're cap-strapped?)

Consider the tight end spot. New York has $11.1 million invested in the tight end position this season, second-most in the NFL, second-most in the league behind the New England Patriots.

And what do they have to show for it?

Not much.

The Giants' tight ends have combined for four touchdowns, Evan Engram leading the way with two. Through Week 14, they have caught 62 of 87 pass targets (71.2 percent) for 617 yards and 30 first downs, amounting to a decent (but not great) collective 96.77 NFL rating.

They have 310 yards after the catch, three drops, and are seven of 14 on contested catches.

Considering what they've paid for their talent at the position, that kind of production isn't good enough, a theme we expect to repeat several times as we go through this series.

Should they bring back Evan Engram?

Some believe that Evan Engram can be a functional part of the offense with a good offensive coordinator that can take full advantage of what he does well.

We are not so sure, and for that reason, we wouldn't bring back Engram, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

In the Joe Judge regime, Engram has primarily been used in the slot, a move we wholeheartedly endorse as his undersized frame makes him a mismatch when he's asked to block guys who are 30+ pounds heavier than he is.

But in two seasons in the Giants' supposed "tight end friendly" offense, what does Engram have to show for it? He's played in 27 out of 32 games, has caught 99 out of 165 pass targets for 996 yards and three receiving touchdowns, and has ten drops.

Engram's initial calling card was supposed to be his size and downfield speed, which would be used to create mismatches with linebackers and defensive backs. That role, however, seems to have funneled out to Saquon Barkley, who was drafted a year after Engram, and the receivers the Giants added this year.

Engram has some redeeming traits, such as his speed and nose for the first down marker (he has 130 first downs over his career, second-most behind George Kittle of the 49ers among tight ends drafted in 2017).

But there are far more negatives to his game that make it hard to justify giving him a second contract.

For one, Engram has never been one to excel in the contested catch department--he has a career 34.5 percent contested catch rate. He struggles to make adjustments in his route running.

He's also not one to force missed tackles--he has 24 in his career. Add in the fact that he has 27 career drops to only 15 touchdowns, plus his career injury issue, and the only question that' becomes worth asking is why the Giants if they indeed had a chance to trade Engram and get a draft pick in return, didn't make that move.

What about Kyle Rudolph?

Giants fans rejoiced when it was announced that Kyle Rudolph, a career-long success in the red zone, would be joining the team as a free agent.

Unfortunately, Rudolph has been a non-factor for the Giants in the red zone. He has been targeted in the red zone eight times and has three receptions. According to NFL Savant, Rudolph hasn't had a red-zone target since Week 8.

And Rudolph, who had off-season foot surgery and who at times has looked like he's lumbering to run as a result of that procedure, is another Giants tight end who doesn't own the battle of the contested catches coming down with just 40 percent of those this season.

Combine that with just 29 pass targets through 13 games played and some pedestrian run and pass blocking, and it all adds up to the Giants having overspent on a guy who this year had a $4.75 million cap hit and who next year counts for $7.25 million against the cap.

Anything else about this tight end position group?

This doesn't get talked about often, but the Giants haven't had a solid or consistent tight ends coach since Kevin M. Gilbride was with the organization in 2014-2017. Gilbride helped get the most out of Larry Donnell, Daniel Fells, Will Tye, and yes, Engram as a rookie during that period.

Since Gilbride left the team, the tight ends coaching position has been like a revolving door. They've had Lunda Wells (2018-19), Freddie Kitchens (2020), and Derek Dooley (2021).

Some stability at that spot might be nice to have, especially if, as is expected, the Giants opt to draft a youngster to fill the role if Engram does move on. And with head coach Joe Judge likely to make some tweaks to his coaching staff this off-season, it will be interesting to see if they stay with Dooley at tight ends or go in yet another direction.

Keep, Tweak, or Start Over?

Start Over. Again, it's hard to justify bringing Engram back as he just never seemed to be a fit for the northeast style of offense the Giants have sought to run.

As for Rudolph, good for the Giants for honoring their original contract offer even after his foot issue was discovered. (Is anyone else wondering if his foot has been a problem this year?)

But the NFL is a production-based business, and given Rudolph's production thus far, the Giants can't possibly justify paying him a $5 million base salary when through 13 games, he's only appeared in 50 percent of the offense's snaps, a significant drop from what he was accustomed to seeing during his career with the Vikings.

The Giants, who will be cap-strapped in 2022, might want to see if Rudolph is willing to take a pay cut. If he's not, then they should move on.

The 2022 NFL draft looks like it will have a nice selection of tight ends from which to choose, many of whom should be there on Day 2 when the Giants have three picks (one in the second round and two in the third).

Some early names to watch include Trey McBride (Colorado State), Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M); Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama); Cade Otton (Washington); Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina); and Charlie Kolar (Iowa State).

