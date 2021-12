U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is worth somewhere between $29 million and $65 million, and he pulled down about $4 million in income from late 2020 through late 2021, according to financial disclosures he filed late Wednesday. Walker’s wealth far surpasses that of the incumbent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock,...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO