Stephen Colbert celebrates 20 years of ‘The Lord Of The Rings’

"Best triple feature, hell yeah we would win it. We got the only trilogy with everything in it." Ahaha this is amazing!! Stephen Colbert, who is one of the biggest LOTR fans ever, put together this awesomely fun rap video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Middle Earth series. It aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 15th, and the full video is online for everyone to enjoy. This is pretty much as good as, if not better than, the iconic SNL raps they've made over the years. But this time Colbert drops one mega hot truth: Lord of the Rings is the #1 Trilly! But we already know that. It always has been. With 17 Oscars, billions at box office, die-hard fans all over the world… Who can argue with this squad of rappers in this instantly iconic new music video? Colbert made this rap video with the show's musician Jon Batiste, and brought back almost all of the stars of the original LOTR films - including Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom.

HIP HOP ・ 9 DAYS AGO