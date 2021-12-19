Awesome News For Buffalo Bills Fans Last Night

INDIANAPOLIS (8-6) @ ARIZONA (10-4), 8:15 p.m. (EST) The weather: Cloudy, high of 64 (retractable roof) The story: Is Jonathan Taylor MVP worthy? This game could answer that question. The Colts’ running back is the league’s leading rusher, leading touchdown maker and the reason Indianapolis is in the playoff hunt. The Colts won seven of their last nine and are the wildcard nobody wants to face … that is, if they make it. Beating Arizona would be a giant step in that direction, and this may be the right time and place. The Cards lost their last two and play the rest of the season without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Then again, the Colts are without star guard Quenton Nelson (COVID reserve). It could come down to Taylor vs. Kyler Murray. Take your pick.

