Ravens CB Jimmy Smith placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore Ravens have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. They’re one of eight teams sending at least five players to the game. TE Mark Andrews, RS Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard and K Justin Tucker have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s all-star game. The game will be played on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s Devin Duvernay’s first Pro Bowl nod, while it’s Tucker’s fifth. Jackson is back in the Pro Bowl after being passed over in 2020. It’s Andrews’ second time and Ricard’s third. Mark Andrews is...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO