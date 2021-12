DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Denton County confirm that rabies has been found in one puppy from a litter west of Krum. The area is near the intersection of Plainview Road and Knox Road. As it stands, Denton County Public Health does not believe there is ongoing risk. Residents with potential exposure to any of the puppies from the litter between November 19 and December 7 will receive an emergency phone notifications. Individuals who were potentially exposed are encouraged to immediately contact DCPH at 940-349-2909. “Rabies is a rare disease in domestic pets, but if contracted, almost always a fatal condition...

