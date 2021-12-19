ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Gift Cards Make a Great Present – Scammers Love Them Too

By Mike Mozart
seehafernews.com
 5 days ago

Shoppers searching for the perfect holiday gift may choose a gift card as a thoughtful and considerate present. However, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Are Your Gift Cards Going to Waste? Tips on How to Manage Them

Gift cards are immune to supply chain issues, so many of you may give and get more of them this Christmas. However, millions of dollars in gift cards go unused. According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, it currently has more than $27.5 million in unused gift card balances – reported to the state as unclaimed property.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

How to spend your Amazon gift card: 12 great ideas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's the week before Christmas, and all across the internet, shoppers are searching for the perfect last-minute gifts that boast...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Nashville Parent

Scammers Are Tricking More People Into Buying Gift Cards

According to the newest Data Spotlight, 40,000 people reported losing a whopping $148 million in gift cards to scammers during the first nine months of 2021. Those are staggering numbers which have increased each year for the past several years. Since 2018, gift cards have been the most frequently reported payment method for fraud. But which gift card brand do scammers ask people to buy, and lose the most money on? Google Play, Apple, eBay, and Walmart cards remain popular with scammers. But this year, Target gift cards are scammers’ top choice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thekingdominsider.com

Disney Gifts Cards-A Great Last Minute Gift Idea For Disney Lovers!

Are you a last minute holiday shopper? Don’t fret because there are so many others right there with you! Life gets extremely hectic and busy and I even had to do a double take when I realized that Christmas is THIS weekend! Most of us love shopping online and having orders delivered right to our doorsteps without having to even step foot in a mall or store, but time is running out and shopping online at this point may be out of the question.
SHOPPING
Popculture

These 12 Virtual Gifts Make Easy Last-Minute Christmas Presents

Whether you've just waited too long to start Christmas shopping this year or you want to avoid any shipping delays, virtual gifts make for great last-minute presents. There's the classic e-gift card, or you can get creative with a Cameo message from a favorite celebrity; an annual membership to MasterClass; and so much more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Credit Card#Scammers
The Post and Courier

Five Ways to Make Gift Cards More Personal

When in doubt while holiday shopping, go with a gift card. Gift cards provide a convenient way to ensure people of all ages ultimately get something special. Even though gift cards are an easy option, like giving cash, they may seem like impersonal gifts. However, gift-givers can explore these ways to add a personal touch to the gift card.
RETAIL
sweetwaternow.com

Scammer Impersonates a Friend to Obtain Gift Cards

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Today the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported receiving a call from a resident who said a scammer texted them pretending to be one of their friends to try and obtain gift cards. The scammer spoofed the number to pose as the friend. According to...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
hngnews.com

DATCP: Scammers like gift cards, too

Shoppers searching for the perfect holiday gift may choose a gift card as a thoughtful and considerate present. However, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) advises shoppers to think twice before using prepaid credit cards or gift cards to make payments of any type. Scammers convince...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJCL

Ask Asa: Scammers can zap your holiday gift card joy

Getting full value from a gift card is often dependent on where, when, and how you use it. Sue McConnell, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Cleveland, explained some strategies. "You want to be careful about where you buy a gift card. There are sites online that...
CREDIT CARDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
98.7 WFGR

Have Gift Cards from Last Christmas? Use Them — Don’t Lose Them!

I saw a story recently that upwards of about 20% of gift cards go unused. People either forget they have them -- or sometimes lose the gift card all together. Consumer Reports recently published that in 2020, approximately $14.2 billion was left on gift cards. In July, 51 percent of Americans said they had at least one unused gift card. How many do you have laying around the house?
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

Best holiday gift cards: No shortage of these last-minute presents

Scrambling to fulfill those holiday wish lists before next week rolls around? Don't panic. With gift cards, you can deliver shopping bliss to your loved ones without a worry over delivery dates that get pushed back by the hour. To save you even more time, I've scoured the internet to find the best gift cards available, ranging from that of department stores to restaurants to digital services. Snag any of these picks and you'll receive instant gratification this holiday season.
SHOPPING
moodyonthemarket.com

Restaurants and Hotels Promote Gift Cards as Great Holiday Gift Option

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) has issued a call to action for all Michigan residents to support the hospitality industry by considering the purchase of gift cards while shopping for the holidays this year through its Give the Gift of Hospitality initiative. Gift card purchases from local restaurants and hotels provide immediate and direct revenue to support Michigan’s industry. And they offer choice and flexibility to the gift recipient.
RESTAURANTS
9News

Scammers asked for this gift card above all others in 2021

It's been a banner year for scammers who like to make their victims use gift cards for payments. And the Federal Trade Commission said one retailer stands out above all others as the one scammers choose most often. Nearly 40,000 consumers have reported gift card scams, losing $148 million in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Why scammers love gift cards: BBB, FTC, SSA issue warnings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Social Security Administration (SSA) is warning everyone about possible scams via phone, text, and or email. The communication in question may threaten to suspend your Social Security Number, threaten arrest or legal action, demand immediate payment by gift card or prepaid debit card, digital currency, or mailing cash. The caller may try […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy