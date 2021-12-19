ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Trae enters health and safety protocols

By Jonathan Soveta
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reportedly wouldn't have played against the Cavaliers on Sunday if the league...

www.thescore.com

