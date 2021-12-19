Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (12/25/21) Two teams ravaged by COVID, the Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks, will attempt to fight their way closer to .500 on Christmas Day in Madison Square Garden. Neither of these squads would have imagined that they would be on the outside looking in through 30+ games of the 2021-22 NBA season. As a matter of fact, most experts were projecting these two teams to be playoff-bound by season’s end; however, they are currently the 11th and 12th seeds in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately for Atlanta, it was starting to find its groove before most of its key players were forced to enter into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Now, the Hawks have dropped four of their past five games, including bad losses to the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. Until Trae Young and a few other starters can return, Atlanta will probably continue to drop the majority of its game. For the Knicks, the key will be their offensive output. If they shoot well, the short-handed Hawks have little opportunity to stay in the game for the full 48 minutes.

