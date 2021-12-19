Jalen Ramsey tested negative and is good to go vs. Seahawks

The Rams have begun getting some players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list, activating Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr. and four others on Saturday. They did add two more to the list, but it seems one key player is on the verge of returning.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, Jalen Ramsey has tested negative and is cleared for Tuesday’s game against the Seahawks. Ramsey tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday just hours before kickoff against the Cardinals, so he’s been on the reserve list for nearly a week.

Ramsey hasn’t yet been activated but after testing negative, the Rams should take him off the reserve list Sunday.

Though he didn’t confirm the negative test on Twitter, he did tweet this around the third quarter of Saturday’s Colts-Patriots game, which would match Schrager’s report.

Ramsey is a critical part of the secondary and having him against a player such as DK Metcalf on Tuesday will be helpful for the Rams. Ramsey has been playing at an All-Pro level again this season and should absolutely be a Pro Bowler, playing both outside cornerback and the “star” role in Los Angeles.

In 12 games, he has 59 tackles and three interceptions, also setting a career-high with eight tackles for a loss already.