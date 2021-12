Male [Maldives], December 19 (ANI): Maldives on Saturday expressed its concern over the attempts on spreading false information regarding ties with India. "The Government of Maldives is profoundly concerned by the attempts to spread misguided and unsubstantiated information to propagate hatred towards India, one of the closest bilateral partners of the Maldives by a small group of individuals and a few political personalities," said a statement by the Government of Maldives.

