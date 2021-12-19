Updated TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Seahawks on Tuesday

The NFL had to tweak the Week 15 schedule this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks with three teams, including the Los Angeles Rams. The league moved Rams-Seahawks and Washington-Eagles to Tuesday, and also pushed back Raiders-Browns to Monday night.

Strangely, the Rams game and the Washington-Eagles matchup were both scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, and both will be on FOX. That means fans won’t be able to watch both games on national TV.

As a result, there’s a new broadcast map available for Tuesday’s games. If you’re in the blue section, you’ll get Rams-Seahawks on TV. The red area will get Washington against the Eagles.

The Rams-Seahawks game was supposed to be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday but with 25 players on COVID-19 reserve as of Friday, the NFL had little choice but to postpone it.

Players have begun to get activated ahead of Tuesday’s game, which is good news for the Rams but there are still several starters on the list – including Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein and Von Miller.