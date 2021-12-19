ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidambi winning silver at BWF World C'ships historic for Indian badminton: Dinesh Khanna

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Former India shuttler Dinesh Khanna on Sunday said that Kidambi Srikanth winning a silver medal at the BWF World Championships is a historic moment in Indian badminton. Srikanth on Sunday had become the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the...

