Rams' lack of available players forced coaches to stand in during practice

It’s been a complicated and challenging week for the Los Angeles Rams, who at one point had 29 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They’ve activated a few off the list but still have 25 players on it ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Seahawks – which had to be rescheduled from Sunday because of this outbreak.

As one would imagine, Saturday’s practice looked a little bit different than usual with so many players out. It’s gotten to the point where the Rams have so few available players that they needed to have coaches stand in.

“The challenge is you’re used to having a lot of numbers where you can kind of have a one spot where you’ve got you’re starting offense or starting defense, and then you have a service team. We don’t have enough guys available,” Sean McVay told reporters Saturday. “We had coaches, staff jumping on the look teams today to be able to two-spot and to be able to get things done in an efficient manner. So, good thing we got a lot of athletes on our coaching staff and our staff to be able to jump in and give some good looks, but it’s more individually driven.”

Saturday was the Rams’ first actual practice of the week after being forced to work remotely on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They’ll have a “jog-through” again on Sunday before likely ramping things up on Monday, the day before the game.

Hopefully there will be more players available for that final practice because for the guys who have been on COVID-19 reserve since before last week’s game against the Cardinals, they haven’t taken the field in quite a while.

“You forget too, these guys haven’t really done anything physically since Monday night,” McVay said. “And so, here it is already, this is the first time we’ve gotten together. You could feel the guys we’re kind of really just being able to work out some kinks.”