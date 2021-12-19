ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Won't Sign QB Jake Dolegala, G Wyatt Teller Returning from Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Pete Smith
 5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns have told the agent for quarterback Jake Dolegala they will not be signing him according to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report. That could mean the Browns know they are getting another quarterback back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, likely Baker Mayfield and no longer need another quarterback.

When the Browns found out they were down both Mayfield and backup quarterback Case Keenum, they immediately went to work finding quarterbacks they could bring in for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Browns signed Kyle Lauletta from the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars, so they have him for the next three games. They were also talking to Dolegala about signing with the team, but were waiting until it was absolutely necessary.

Given the fact the Browns have deemed it isn't, that likely means the Browns either feel the combination of Nick Mullens, their practice squad quarterback, and Lauletta is enough or they feel good that a quarterback will be returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mayfield stands out because he went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list before Keenum did, though that doesn't necessarily mean he got the virus first and has gotten past it quicker. The Browns starting quarterback has made it clear that he was asymptomatic.

With the game against the Las Vegas Raiders moving to Monday and the deadline to make roster moves just three hours before the start of the game, the Browns hope they will get a number of players back. Mayfield would be significant.

One that will be available is guard Wyatt Teller, who is being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns will have their interior whole as Teller, guard Joel Bitonio and center J.C. Tretter. That could fuel their running game against the Raiders defensive interior.

