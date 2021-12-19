ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns get OG Wyatt Teller back from COVID-19 list

By Jake Trotter
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are getting at least one key player back for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as guard Wyatt Teller was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. The...

