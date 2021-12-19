Cleveland Browns get OG Wyatt Teller back from COVID-19 list

The AFC North might not be the best division in football, but it's certainly the tightest. With three weeks left in the regular season, any team can win it or finish last. It's the closest division race in 44 years at this point in the season, with one game separating the teams at the top (Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at 8-6) from the bottom (the Cleveland Browns at 7-7). The defending division champion Pittsburgh Steelers are a half-game back at 7-6-1.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO