ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kidambi winning silver at BWF World C'ships historic for Indian badminton: Dinesh Khanna

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Former India shuttler Dinesh Khanna on Sunday said that Kidambi Srikanth winning a silver medal at the BWF World Championships is a historic moment in Indian badminton. Srikanth on Sunday had become the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prakash Padukone
The Independent

Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs.The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Almost perfect: Hanyu Yuzuru flashes quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Badminton#Silver#Bwf World C Ships#Ani
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
dallassun.com

SA vs Ind, Test: Visitors' strength lies in their bowling, says Dean Elgar

Centurion [South Africa], December 24 (ANI): South Africa captain Dean Elgar feels that the strength of the Indian Test team lies in their bowling attack. India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.
WORLD
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Harbhajan was captain's delight, says Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly congratulated spinner Harbhajan Singh as the latter has announced his retirement from all the formats of crickets on Friday. The 41-year-old spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

BBL: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers

Sydney [Australia], December 25 (ANI): Pakistani leg spinner Shadab Khan has joined the two-time defending champion Sydney Sixers for the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL). Shadab joins the Sixers as an overseas player and comes following a season ending neck stress fracture for off spinner Ben Manenti and...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Harbhajan's zeal to perform always stood out, his presence lifted morale: Jay Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary Jay Shah congratulated ace spinner Harbhajan Singh on a wonderful career, saying his zeal to perform under pressure situations always stood out. Harbhajan had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The 41-year-old...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

Kohli has driven culture of fitness and energy levels in Team India: Dravid

Centurion [South Africa], December 25 (ANI): Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has lauded Test skipper Virat Kohli for driving a culture of fitness and energy levels within the team. India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test will begin on December...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

COVID-19: First ODI between USA, Ireland cancelled

Florida [US], December 25 (ANI): The first ODI in the USA v Ireland Men's International Series scheduled for Boxing Day has been cancelled due to a positive COVID case in the umpiring team of Match Officials during the ongoing testing as part of the series' COVID managed environment. This has...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy