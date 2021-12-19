Key Arkansas defensive lineman arrested on Saturday night

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams was arrested on Saturday night on a DWI charge, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Williams is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Missouri. This season, Williams has six sacks, leading the Razorbacks’ defense. He also has 28 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. In his five-year college football career, Williams has 104 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 54 games.

Williams is a former On3 Consensus three-star recruit as part of the 2016 recruiting class. Arkansas is set to face off against Penn State on New Year’s Day in the Outback Bowl. The Razorbacks went 8-4 this season, finishing third in the SEC West behind Alabama and Ole Miss.

Williams drew high praise after strong start to his Arkansas career

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman loved what he was seeing from Williams early in the season. After a strong start to the year from Williams, Pittman had great things to say about Arkansas’ eventual sacks leader.

“I’ve been a Tre Williams fan for a long time,” Pittman said. “Especially when you go to the portal, I feel like we hit. When you see guys play you and they’re giving you trouble — and I was fortunate enough to have a couple first-round tackles at Georgia — Tre was hard to block with those guys.

“I knew if we could get him he could solve some of the pass-rushing issues we had. He hasn’t really surprised me. I expected that he would play like he has.”

Outside of Williams, nobody on the Arkansas defense has more than three sacks. Linebacker Hayden Henry has three, while Zach Williams has 2.5 and John Ridgeway has two. Isaiah Nichols has 1.5 sacks, and a number of other players have contributed. Five players have one sack, while four have half a sack on the season.