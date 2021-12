BAT price hints at bearishness going by the VWAP indicator. The coin failed to break the resistance level at 50% level of the fib retracement chart. BAT price is showing signs of a bearish reversal on the daily charts. The tokencoin reached a resistance level at $ 1.41. If the tokencoin moves above the resistance level it may move up to the level of 61.8% on the fib retracement chart. The Fibonacci retracement chart provides crucial support and resistance levels for the tokencoin and this has been tested as visible from the chart. After a short bull run, the tokencoin might go for a pullback. The volumes for the tokencoin are also very low, way below the average volumes.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO