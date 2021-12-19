ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen’s Brian May Tests Positive for Covid-19 Shares His Story—”It Has Been a Truly Horrible Few Days”

By American Songwriter
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWGWt_0dR4oA9y00

Queen Guitarist Brian May has tested positive for Covid earlier this week, and he’s sharing his experience with the virus with fans.

“Yep. The shocking day finally came for me,” he wrote in the post. “The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri.”

A day after revealing he tested positive, May updated fans on his condition and was thankful for the vaccination.

“Day 7 – and it seems to me the Covid positive red line is less strong today. So I’m feeling that my immune system, with the enormous help of three Pfizer jabs, is now winning the battle against the invader. So do NOT be afraid – there IS life after Covid! But DO be careful … you do not want this, and neither do (sic) your family. Thanks for all your great messages – in spite of my pleas for no sympathy! Much appreciated. And yes … I did promise to tell you the story ! Bri.”

Next, May shared a two-part video about his story with COVID. The first video shows May jamming on the guitar for the intro. He says, “I just wanted to show you that you can still play guitar after Covid. Probably helps if you could play guitar before.”

He then begins his story. “I just wanted to talk to you folks about all this as I said I would,” May says in the video. “Well we’ve been incredibly careful, Anita and myself, bringing in food and really not going anywhere. Being very homed-like in a way for that past 20 months or so. And then last Saturday we decided we would go to a birthday lunch. And we thought, ‘This is the last social function that we’ll go to.’ Not that we go to many anyway. ‘We’ll chance it. Everyboyd’s triple jabbed. Everybodys going to be with one of these things which says your negative on the morning.’ So it seemed to be set up very safely, but of course, yeah you kind of know your taking a risk”

He continues in a second video. “So we all went to the party,” he said. In retrospect perhaps we made the wrong decision. We couldn’ve seen them another time. But that’s history now. I’d just like you to know, yes, it seemed like a safe situation, you have your negative tests and you have your triple jab. So what could possibly go wrong? We thought we were in a safe bubble, so we didn’t wear masks. Not so.

“The new variant seems to be so incredibly transmissible. I’m not even sure how to be safe. This thing is spreading at an alarming rate.”

May then told fans what he was going through with the symptoms following the party. And after feeling slightly ill on Monday, and testing negative for days, May found out eight people from the party had tested positive. Then May and his wife, Anita, tested again and they both got a positive test, four days after the event.

May begs fans to go and get jabbed if you are not already. “Because you need the help.”

“I despair seeing these people protesting against the vaccine, protesting against their rights being violated because they might have to wear a mask. Jesus Christ guys, our parents fought through wars and had their civil rights knocked away. All anyone is asking is for you to play your part to try and unite against this invader, and it’s a nasty thing and it isn’t finished yet.”

Check out May’s video, sharing his story below.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Queen’s Brian May Updates Covid Struggle: Feeling Better But “Beast Is Still In My Body”

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed on Instagram last weekend that he had received “the dreaded double red line” of a positive Covid test, and in the days since has been providing updates on the illness’ progression and how he’s feeling. In the most recent post, he wrote last night of Day 9 that the red line of the test had grown fainter but still indicates a positive result. “Not that I would be going out anywhere at this point anyway,” he writes. “But it’s a reminder that the Beast is still in my body. I can still feel it, too. Congestion,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Queen Guitarist Brian May Has Covid, Tells Of “A Truly Horrible Few Days, But I’m OK”

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, revealed he has tested positive for Covid. An Instagram post by the musician pictured what he called the “dreaded double red line” on a test device, indicating a positive result. (See the post below.) “Yep,” he wrote. “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Crazy Little Thing Called Covid: Brian May Thanks Jab for Keeping Symptoms Mild After Positive Test

Queen’s Brian May has spent the past two days detailing his experience with Covid-19 on Instagram, telling fans his symptoms have been fairly mild thanks to his vaccinations and booster, but offering a bit of caution (and motherly wisdom) nonetheless.  “So for the sake of everyone around you, keep the caution going — masks, social distance, common sense — and only go to a gathering in an enclosed space if you are really sure the risk is worth it,” May wrote Sunday night, Dec. 19. “As my dear Mum used to say (in half-jest) — ‘Do as I say — not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Brian May
mediaite.com

Queen’s Brian May Details ‘Truly Horrible’ Covid Battle as He Urges Fans to Get Vaccinated

Queen’s Brian May has detailed his “truly horrible” battle with Covid-19 in a series of Instagram posts, urging his fans to get vaccinated. May revealed he tested positive on Monday, writing, “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid symptoms....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Test#Queen S Brian May Tests
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight bride Gabrielle Bartlett is left heartbroken as she tests positive for Covid just days before Christmas

Christmas has been cancelled for Gabrielle Bartlett, after the Married At First Sight star tested positive for Covid-19 this week. The marriage celebrant, 47, shared her heartbreaking news on Thursday with a sarcastic Instagram Story post that read: 'Thanks for the Covid positive Xmas pressie, universe...'. 'So festive... so special...
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Mimi Faust On How Self-Love Helped Rekindle Her Relationship With Ty Young: 'Nobody Can Make You Complete'

It looks like things are back on for one of Love and Hip Hop’s favorite couples, Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young!. The reality star and now-retired WNBA player, who got together in 2016, instantly became a fan favorite as they navigated their growing love. We often looked forward to seeing the pair’s photos showing themselves on vacation and spending quality time with Faust’s daughter Eva.
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Scott Disick enjoys beach vacay with yet another model in her 20s, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late December 2021, starting with this unsurprising news… Scott Disick has been linked another model significantly younger than him. The reality TV star is spending time with a woman from his past: model Bella Banos. On Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 — more than a year after they were last seen together in public — the pair were snapped hanging out on the beach in St. Barts. (The 38-year-old father of three and the 25-year-old beauty were first linked back in 2017.) Meanwhile, People magazine reported on Dec. 20 that, according to a source, Scott's most recent ex, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is finally "open to dating again" three months after their September split. "It has to be the right person. She hasn't closed herself off at all to dating, it'll just never be with Scott again," said the source, adding that the model "is not opposed to dating someone in the spotlight" and "age is not a problem for her." Explained the insider, "She can date someone younger or someone older. It's not a deal-breaker. … She is taking some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship but is having fun hanging out with guys and finding something new. She's done with Scott and she'd be fine never speaking to him again and her parents are happy about that. … She's just focusing on herself right now and is in a really good place because of it."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy