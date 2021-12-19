Key Ravens defensive back tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Packers showdown

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Ravens are at a disadvantage on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. With star quarterback Lamar Jackson already dealing with an injury, Baltimore received more bad news — defensive back Jimmy Smith won’t be on the field.

“Ravens CB Jimmy Smith tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, source said,” tweeted NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Moreover, Smith is an important part of the Ravens defense. The former Colorado defensive back has helped sure up the Baltimore secondary, providing reliable coverage over his time with the team.

Furthermore, the Ravens revealed the corresponding roster move for Smith’s absence.

“We are placing CB Jimmy Smith on COVID-19/Reserve and activating DB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement,” tweeted the team.

Of all the games on the Ravens schedule, perhaps their date with Aaron Rodgers is when they would’ve needed Smith the most. However, Baltimore will have to turn elsewhere to ensure Devante Adams isn’t running rampant against their secondary.

With Smith out, Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale will have to get creative to confuse Rodgers. An already tall task, perhaps Martindale’s task just became too much to handle.

Packers at Ravens: Update on QB Lamar Jackson

If you’re looking for an injury update on Lamar Jackson, the latest news doesn’t appear good for the Baltimore quarterback. Per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are likely to start Tyler Huntley under center in Week 15.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury this past week against Cleveland. He did not practice all week leading up to Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay.

“Not a very good chance for Lamar Jackson to get on the field Sunday,” Rapoport said. “No one I have spoken with has ruled him out specifically, but certainly it is looking like Tyler Huntley is going to be the starter for the Baltimore Ravens.”

Jackson isn’t the only Raven that will miss Sunday, however. Receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on the COVID-19 reserves list Saturday evening. Additionally, receiver Marquise Brown is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Huntley entered in place of Jackson early in the second quarter last week against the Browns. He finished a solid 27-of-38 passing for 270 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

A native of Dania, Florida, Huntley spent his college career with the Utah Utes, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior. He went undrafted in 2020 but signed with Baltimore immediately following the draft. He has spent the past two seasons behind Jackson.

Huntley received his first career start on Nov. 21 when Jackson missed due to an illness. He finished 26-of-36 for 219 yards and an interception as the Ravens defeated Chicago.

If the season ended today, Baltimore would finish as the four seed in the AFC and face the Chargers in the first round. However, there is still a lot that can happen. Each of the other three teams in the AFC North is still in the playoff hunt, with Cincinnati and Cleveland just a game behind the Ravens.