Deion Sanders: The process is just starting at Jackson State

By Tyler Mansfield about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deion Sanders’ first full season as Jackson State’s head coach was a pretty successful one. While JSU won nine regular-season games, Sanders’ squad also captured the SWAC championship with a win over Prairie View A&M to give it an 11-1 mark heading into Saturday’s Celebration Bowl vs. South Carolina State.

Although Jackson State was the favorite coming in, the Tigers certainly didn’t play their best – losing the Celebration Bowl 31-10 to South Carolina State to finish the 2021 campaign at 11-2 overall. Although it wasn’t the way Sanders wanted to finish the season, it doesn’t take away from the success he and his team put together throughout the year.

During his postgame press conference, Sanders spoke about the next steps for him and his program heading into the offseason.

“We’ve already started the process, with the recruiting, with new facilities, with a plethora of things that we’re going to do,” Sanders said. “We’ve already started that process. I know I live in the moment because I want to maximize it and dominate it, but my thought process is down the street. I’m already thinking about spring ball, how we’re getting these kids quicker, stronger, faster, more disciplined. I’m already thinking about that kind of stuff and implementing that kind of stuff – and I’ve called several coaches around the country to see what they do.”

Sanders, 54, was hired as Jackson State’s head coach last January after spending some time coaching at the high school level. The former NFL great and Hall of Famer signed a four-year, $1.2 million contract with JSU.

Sanders gives blunt assessment of Jackson State roster

Following his team’s 31-10 loss to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl, Jackson State coach Deion Sanders delivered a harsh reality about his roster. Sanders didn’t mince words, saying the Tigers simply need more talent.

“We’ve got to get better players at certain positions,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to get better at certain things that didn’t work well today. Our defense has never played like they did today. I don’t even know how many points they gave up. I forgot the score. Once it got past a certain point, I stopped looking. But we never do that. We can fix that with a personnel shift, and we’ve already started that process.”

Jackson State started the game with the first strike on a touchdown drive following a three-and-out by both teams. From there, the game was entirely in the Bulldogs’ control. They held the Tigers to just a field goal over the next three quarters and forced three turnovers as well.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

