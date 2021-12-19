ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drakeo the Ruler, Influential L.A. Rapper, Dies at 28

Spin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrakeo the Ruler, the influential and prolific Los Angeles rapper who is known for his deadpan flow and dark humor, has died at the age of 28. A rep for Drakeo the Ruler confirmed to SPIN the news of his death, but declined to share any further details. As...

www.spin.com

The Independent

Drakeo the Ruler death: West Coast rapper dies aged 28 after fatal stabbing at music festival

West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (18 December).Twenty-eight-year-old Drakeo – real name Darrell Caldwell – was assaulted on Saturday night at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was expected to feature several big ticket artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube. Organisers called off the festival at LA’s Exposition Park after the stabbing. Scott Jawson, a publicist for Drakeo, confirmed his death on Sunday to several American media outlets, including The New York Times and Rolling Stone. According to...
MUSIC
The FADER

Report: Drakeo The Ruler stabbed and killed at L.A. festival

Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed in the neck at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival in Banc of California Stadium last night, with journalist and FADER contributor Jeff Weiss reporting that the rapper has died of his injuries. The Los Angeles Times confirms that one person was taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Spin

Kangol Kid, UTFO Rapper, Dead at 55

Kangol Kid has passed away after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Veteran New York promoter Van Silk (who is undergoing treatment for the same cancer) confirmed the news to HipHopDX. “RIP KANGOL KID. He passed at 3:02 a.m. My prayers go out to my brother who fought a...
CELEBRITIES
