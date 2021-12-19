WATCH: Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra dishes out high praise to Michigan basketball team

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michigan got a huge treat and some high praise on Saturday. After their blowout victory over Southern Utah, the Wolverines received a visit from Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Historic program you guys are playing for,” started Spoelstra. “I sucked. But if I was any good your guys age, I’d want to be sitting right where you all are. This locker room, playing for this guy (Juwan Howard), in this program. He’s the best mentor in our association. He was that way as a player. He’s been my best mentor — assistant coach, player, he mentored me. Bringing that mentorship and leadership to coaching all of you.

“This is what it’s all about right here. These are the times of your lives. We would do anything to be in this locker room. To play that kind of game .. to come off of the weekend that you just came off of and get to work on Monday and Tuesday — we would do anything to be in your guy’s chairs. Appreciate you allowing us to watch. Loved the way you guys competed. For competitors only, right?”

For six seasons, Wolverines coach Juwan Howard was an assistant to Spoelstra on his Heat squads. Now, it’s evident that his former boss is more than impressed with the job Howard’s done in Ann Arbor.

While the Wolverines haven’t had the start to the season they envisioned, perhaps a victory and a visit from Erik Spoelstra will turn their fortunes. Currently, Michigan has a 7-4 record with two games remaining before beginning Big Ten play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

More on Erik Spoelstra, Juwan Howard

As you can see, Erik Spoelstra and Juwan Howard have a special relationship.

After a lengthy time in the NBA, Howard finished his career with a stint with the Heat — playing in Miami from 2010-2013. Then, Spoelstra was so impressed with Howard the player that he hired him as an assistant coach the first season after his retirement.

From then on, Howard was one of Spoelstra’s most trusted assistants. The coach continued to work his way through the system, remaining on the staff until taking the job at Michigan in 2019.

When Howard was named the coach of Michigan, Spoelstra had nothing but great things to say about his friend.

“Juwan is an absolute star as a person, player and coach,” Spoelstra stated, from a statement released in 2019. “I feel he is more than ready. He is a terrific leader and mentor, which translates very well to the collegiate level.”

As you can see, Erik Spoelstra was spot-on in his confidence of Juwan Howard. The duo is forever intertwined, but their finding in their own ways on their paths.