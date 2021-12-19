ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra dishes out high praise to Michigan basketball team

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRbOk_0dR4nqkv00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michigan got a huge treat and some high praise on Saturday. After their blowout victory over Southern Utah, the Wolverines received a visit from Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Historic program you guys are playing for,” started Spoelstra. “I sucked. But if I was any good your guys age, I’d want to be sitting right where you all are. This locker room, playing for this guy (Juwan Howard), in this program. He’s the best mentor in our association. He was that way as a player. He’s been my best mentor — assistant coach, player, he mentored me. Bringing that mentorship and leadership to coaching all of you.

“This is what it’s all about right here. These are the times of your lives. We would do anything to be in this locker room. To play that kind of game .. to come off of the weekend that you just came off of and get to work on Monday and Tuesday — we would do anything to be in your guy’s chairs. Appreciate you allowing us to watch. Loved the way you guys competed. For competitors only, right?”

For six seasons, Wolverines coach Juwan Howard was an assistant to Spoelstra on his Heat squads. Now, it’s evident that his former boss is more than impressed with the job Howard’s done in Ann Arbor.

While the Wolverines haven’t had the start to the season they envisioned, perhaps a victory and a visit from Erik Spoelstra will turn their fortunes. Currently, Michigan has a 7-4 record with two games remaining before beginning Big Ten play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

More on Erik Spoelstra, Juwan Howard

As you can see, Erik Spoelstra and Juwan Howard have a special relationship.

After a lengthy time in the NBA, Howard finished his career with a stint with the Heat — playing in Miami from 2010-2013. Then, Spoelstra was so impressed with Howard the player that he hired him as an assistant coach the first season after his retirement.

From then on, Howard was one of Spoelstra’s most trusted assistants. The coach continued to work his way through the system, remaining on the staff until taking the job at Michigan in 2019.

When Howard was named the coach of Michigan, Spoelstra had nothing but great things to say about his friend.

“Juwan is an absolute star as a person, player and coach,” Spoelstra stated, from a statement released in 2019. “I feel he is more than ready. He is a terrific leader and mentor, which translates very well to the collegiate level.”

As you can see, Erik Spoelstra was spot-on in his confidence of Juwan Howard. The duo is forever intertwined, but their finding in their own ways on their paths.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Knee sprain to sideline Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon an expected 1-2 weeks; Caleb Martin out of protocols

Already without starting center Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat learned Friday that replacement starting center Dewayne Dedmon will be sidelined an expected one to two weeks. The Heat reported that an MRI revealed Dedmon suffered a Grade 1-plus MCL sprain in his left knee on the play that took him out of Thursday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter. Rookie center Omer ...
NBA
Yardbarker

Young Players Continue to Impress Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat have dealt with a variety of injuries this season. After Tuesday's victory against the Indiana Pacers at FTX Arena, coach Erik Spoelstra took time to address how his young players have helped the team handle the adversity. Guard Tyler Herro and forward Duncan Robinson each scored 26 points while Max Strus had 18 and third-year forward KZ Okpala added 16.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is this some of Erik Spoelstra’s best Heat work?

Q: I do enjoy watching Jimmy Butler play, but it’s also been a blast watching Erik Spoelstra and coaching staff do something with players nobody had ever heard of. My hat is off to them all for buying the time the star players need for healing. — Bump. A: Look, there are times I take issue with this notion of Heat Culture, and, when necessary, prefer to refer to it as Heat culture, with a ...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Erik Spoelstra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Basketball#Wolverines#Miamiheat#Umichbball#Rutgers
fadeawayworld.net

Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s message to James Wiseman during long rehab

Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman still hasn’t played this season after a lengthy recovery from a meniscus injury. His return is expected sometime in January alongside Klay Thompson, which should give an already solid Dubs team a massive boost. Amid Wiseman’s rehab, Stephen Curry sent him a rather powerful message.
NBA
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy