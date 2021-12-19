ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Italy reports 97 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 24,259 new cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy reported 97 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 123 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 24,259 from 28,064.

Italy has registered 135,641 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

It has reported 5.389 million cases to date. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bulgaria offers pensioners cash for jabs to avoid becoming ‘Covid ghetto’

Desperate to boost vaccination rates in Europe’s worst laggard, Bulgaria has rolled out a scheme to give pensioners cash to receive jabs and prevent the country from becoming a coronavirus “ghetto”.Under the plan unveiled on Thursday by newly elected prime minister Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria will hand each retiree a cash payment of 75 levs (£32) for getting a Covid vaccine.Mr Petkov, a 41-year-old Harvard University-educated entrepreneur, has vowed to boost jab rates across the country of 7 million, which has the lowest Covid vaccination and highest death rates of any nation in the European Union.Only 27 per cent of Bulgaria’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK reports new record of 122,186 COVID cases

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain reported a new record 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday. Government data showed there were 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 147 on Thursday, and bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Rome#The Health Ministry
The Independent

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's snd people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries. “That will change around New Year and in the first week of January,” Lauterbach said.The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the holiday period and to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany anticipates big omicron rise over holiday period

Germany s health minister said Friday that the proportion of coronavirus infections with the new omicron variant will increase sharply in the days ahead, and he appealed to people to take steps to avoid infection during Christmas festivities.German authorities are anticipating another wave of COVID-19 cases as a result of omicron, though so far the delta variant remains dominant in the country and case numbers have drifted downward after spiking last month.“The proportion of omicron cases will rise VERY strongly in the coming days,” German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote on Twitter He acknowledged there would be delays...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Xian in northwest China reported an increase in daily COVID-19 infections for Friday, and local companies curtailed activity as the country's latest COVID-19 hot spot entered its third day of lockdown. The city of 13 million detected 75 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Friday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
Reuters

China reports 140 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 24 vs 87 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China reported 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 24, up from 87 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 87 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 55 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK to offer visas for care workers for 12 months

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it would offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated staff shortages within the social care sector. The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew diagnosed with COVID-19

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide and based in Istanbul, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Patriarchate press office said on Friday. In a statement, the press office said 81-year-old Patriarch Bartholomew was fully vaccinated against the disease...
RELIGION
Reuters

Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion roubles ($27.16 million) on Friday for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the press service of Moscow courts said. ($1 = 73.6462 roubles) Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.”During his long speech on Tuesday in Budapest, right-wing populist Orban said Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid, adding that as an EU member, Hungary had to mobilize a lot of energy to overcome “the enlargement fatigue that has taken hold of the European...
RELIGION
Reuters

Russia blocks website of OVD-Info protest-monitoring group

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia's communication watchdog has blocked the website of the OVD-Info protest-monitoring group, which has for years documented anti-Kremlin protests, following a court ruling, the group said on Saturday. It said the ruling on restricting access to the ovdinfo.org cite was issued by a court in...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Thousands to get Christmas Day booster jabs as Omicron causes global travel chaos

Thousands are expected to get their Covidbooster jab on Christmas Day, as travellers are hit by flight cancellations over the festive weekend.Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.On Christmas Eve, the UK reported more than 122,000 new daily Covid cases, marking the third day in a row infections rose by record levels as Omicron continued its rapid spread.And across the globe, thousands of flights have been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
TRAVEL
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy