The year 2021 has seen an increase in “rug pulls,” a new scam capable of luring both early adopters and new crypto investors. This year has been monumental for the cryptocurrency sector in terms of mainstream adoption. A recent report published by Grayscale Investments found that more than one-quarter of United States investors (26%) surveyed own Bitcoin (BTC), up from 23% in 2020. With the holidays around the corner, financial services provider MagnifyMoney also found that nearly two-thirds of surveyed Americans hope to receive cryptocurrency as a gift this year.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO