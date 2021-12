The Polkadot parachain auctions are continuously creating waves in the blockchain and DeFi space as promising projects are participating and seeking support to enable their vision for the future of the Dotsama ecosystem. Composable Finance has officially launched their crowdloan for the auctions in the second batch, opening the door for the DeFi ecosystem to support their efforts in securing a Polkadot parachain. It is important to note that Composable Finance has previously procured a Kusama Parachain and is taking a similar approach in their campaign for the DOT parachain.

