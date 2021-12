There is growing data to suggest that the coming few months and years could see Ether truly deliver on its ‘flippening’ promise. The narrative surrounding Ether (ETH) of it fast transforming into an independent asset has been around for some time now. However, the last few months have seen this notion gain an increasing amount of mainstream traction, as is best highlighted by the fact that, since Oct. 1, ETH has showcased substantial northbound movement against Bitcoin (BTC).

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO