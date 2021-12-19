ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The battle of banks vs. DeFi is a win for individual crypto investors

Banks are no longer the only player in the financial industry, as decentralized finance builds authority and gains mainstream adoption. The state of banking and finance today presents a complex labyrinth that even seasoned bankers struggle to navigate. Despite appearances, there is a method to this madness. As Nobel Prize winners...

DeBond’s Seed Funding Round Confirms Demand For Decentralzied Bonds In DeFi

DeBond continues to make inroads in the decentralized finance industry. Its approach to decentralizing bonds through blockchain technology and smart contracts resulted in a $500,000 seed funding round. Various prominent backers and investors see merit in this approach, paving the way for broader financial access to everyone. DeBond Keeps Making...
74% Of Bitcoin Holders Remain In Profit At Current Prices

Bitcoin price has dropped quite a bit from its $69,000 all-time high but it continues to maintain high values. Investors who have been in the market for a while are deep in profit, while a small minority are the only ones in loss. Nevertheless, it goes to show how much the digital asset has grown in value given that the large majority of investors could sell now and still make a profit.
Coin Bureau Buys Two Ethereum Challengers, Unveils 2022 Crypto Strategy and Updated Portfolio

The host of the popular crypto outlet Coin Bureau is detailing his 2022 crypto strategy and says he bought during the market-wide dip this month. In a new video to his 1.78 million YouTube subscribers, pseudonymous trader Guy says that he went in on Ethereum (ETH) competitors Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM), king crypto Bitcoin (BTC), altcoin Cosmos Network (ATOM), and ETH itself during the latest crypto market pullback.
7 DeFi Hacks, 30B VC Dollars and 20 Crypto Jokes

This week in crypto: Another step has been taken towards ETH 2.0 as Ethereum devs asked the community to start testing on the Kintsugi testnet, Polkadot launched its first set of parachains, bullish options data gave some hope to ethereum and bitcoin investors, YFI rallied 80% in a week as the team behind it completed one and promised more ‘aggressive buybacks’, and BitMEX said it would launch its token BMEX in 2022 in two phases. It was also reported that 20% of total Bitcoin mining hashrate may still be in China, while significant selling pressure is said to be coming from Asian investors. We found that Bitcoin ETFs in Europe and Canada have remained popular even with the US ETFs now widely available. VCs fought back in an online discussion where Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk attacked the Web 3.0 narrative, while VC funds invested some USD 30bn into crypto this year, breaking all records.
Best bitcoin and crypto wallets for January 2022

Prices go up and down, but bitcoin is here to stay. Sooner or later, you're going to need a place to store yours as cryptocurrency continues its march toward the mainstream and becomes more entwined with the global economy. So if you're looking to invest in bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, you should consider a crypto wallet.
5 cryptocurrency projects that made waves in 2021

UNI, AAVE, CRV, AXS and DOGE are a few of the top cryptocurrency projects in 2021 that helped transform the face of the cryptocurrency ecosystem and paved the way to mass adoption. 2021 was a breakout year for the cryptocurrency market in many respects and most investors are absolutely thrilled...
Mid-Cap Ethereum Competitor and Three Altcoins Entering Areas of Interest, Says Crypto Analyst Michael van de Poppe

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe is examining the potential entry points for one mid-cap Ethereum challenger and two additional altcoins. In a new video, Van de Poppe tells his 156,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s keeping a close watch on Algorand (ALGO), a cryptocurrency for payments and a blockchain for decentralized finance applications.
Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
US Credit Unions Looking for Regulatory Approval To Hold Crypto Assets: Report

US credit unions are anticipating being able to directly hold Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets following an announcement from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). The NCUA, which monitors over 9,500 federal credit unions across the US, says in a letter that federally insured credit unions may allow their...
2021: Year of Institutional Bitcoin Adoption as VC Crypto Funding Hits $25B

2021 might be the year when institutional bitcoin (BTC) adoption finally happened, with venture capital funding for crypto asset firms rising 720% year-on-year to $25.1 billion, according to data by The Block Research. Throughout the year, several companies bought BTC, it says, including Jack Dorsey’s Square, which allocated nearly 5%...
Crypto Research Analyst Puts Ethereum At $9,000 In Six Months

Ethereum has had a good year in 2021, although the digital asset is looking to close out the year on a less than a bullish note. Nevertheless, investor sentiment around the altcoin continues to be on the positive side as most expect the cryptocurrency to do well in the coming years. One of those is a crypto research analyst at Fundstrat, Armando Aguilar, who believes that Ethereum will double in price next year.
Bitcoin and Gold Are Going To Rip Higher in 2022, According to Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky – Here’s Why

Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of centralized finance platform Celsius Network, is saying that the flagship cryptocurrency and gold could surge next year. Mashinsky says in a Kitco News interview that fiscal and monetary policies in the US will boost Bitcoin (BTC) and gold in 2022 as the money supply grows and fiat currency debasement intensifies.
A Review of 2021 in the Crypto Space Plus a Peek into 2022

Review of 2021: A lot has happened in the crypto space. Highlights of the year include El Salvador adopting Bitcoin as an official means of payment, record-breaking new all-time highs in many cryptocurrencies, and China banning all Bitcoin miners from the country. There’s a lot going on in a crypto review these days!
DeFi Tokens Post Double-Digit Gains Amid Crypto Market Recovery

As markets head into the holiday weekend with Bitcoin getting back above $50,000, a number of decentralized finance (DeFi) blue-chip tokens are leading the charge, posting solid gains over the last day. SUSHI, the governance token of the popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, is up 12% today, changing hands...
