The battle of banks vs. DeFi is a win for individual crypto investors

This week in crypto: Another step has been taken towards ETH 2.0 as Ethereum devs asked the community to start testing on the Kintsugi testnet, Polkadot launched its first set of parachains, bullish options data gave some hope to ethereum and bitcoin investors, YFI rallied 80% in a week as the team behind it completed one and promised more ‘aggressive buybacks’, and BitMEX said it would launch its token BMEX in 2022 in two phases. It was also reported that 20% of total Bitcoin mining hashrate may still be in China, while significant selling pressure is said to be coming from Asian investors. We found that Bitcoin ETFs in Europe and Canada have remained popular even with the US ETFs now widely available. VCs fought back in an online discussion where Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk attacked the Web 3.0 narrative, while VC funds invested some USD 30bn into crypto this year, breaking all records.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO