Presidential Election

Chileans vote in runoff election for new president

By Philip Reeves
 2 days ago

Chileans choose a president today in a runoff...

The Week

Chile elects 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric as president

Chileans on Sunday elected Gabriel Boric, a leftist millennial who gained prominence as a student leader during anti-government protests in 2019 and 2020, as their next president. His ultra-conservative rival, José Antonio Kast, conceded defeat about 90 minutes after polls closed, with Boric leading him by a wider-than-expected 12 percentage points, according to incomplete results. Boric will be the youngest leader in modern Chilean history, and the second-youngest leader in the West, following San Marino's Giacomo Simoncini.
Fiebelkorn, Grout win Albuquerque council runoff elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn and Republican Renee Grout were winners in Tuesday’s runoff election that settled the last two positions on the Albuquerque City Council’s nine-member legislative body. Grout and Fiebelkorn will join four previously elected Democrats and three Republicans. According to unofficial results,...
Re-elected Gambian President Barrow promises new constitution, term limits

BANJUL (Reuters) – Gambia’s newly re-elected president, Adama Barrow, said on Tuesday that his government plans to draft a new constitution that would introduce presidential term limits, but fell short of saying whether he personally would seek additional mandates. Barrow comfortably won re-election on Sunday, despite challenges from some opposition...
For Chilean Woman, Election Signifies a Time Without Fear

If the division between leftist and right-wing politics dogs the United States, Chile suffers the same condition, sometimes in a most intimate fashion, as families try to find a way to keep themselves together, even if it means having to resettle far from home, and even if those they bitterly oppose politically still feel bound by blood.
Hong Kong to vote under new election laws

Hong Kong voters are preparing to vote for the first time this weekend since election laws were changed. The legislative elections, to be held Sunday, come after Beijing in March passed a resolution for electoral reform in Hong Kong that gives Beijing more control over who is elected to the legislature and ensures that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing run the city.
Voters determine outcome of runoff election in Groves

GROVES — We have election results to report tonight from Groves. That's right--a local election stemming from the November ballot in Groves. Two candidates engaged in a runoff for the open Ward 3 city council seat in Groves. Rob Vensel defeated Barbara Edington. Vensel received 396 votes, or about...
A leftist millennial wins election as Chile's next president

SANTIAGO, Chile — A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile's next president Sunday after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. With more than 90% of polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric had 56% of the votes, compared to 44%...
Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who built her national reputation by advocating for voting rights, is calling on Congress to take action on federal voting rules as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor. Senators including Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, Abrams’ close ally, have been arguing in recent days that the Senate must […]
SKAL virtual AGA Collapsed after a New President and VP was Elected

SKAL’s voting platform at today’s annual meeting collapsed during the election of directors forcing the Annual General Assembly to be rescheduled. Watch what happened. 447 out of 12,933 SKAL members from up to 318 Clubs in up to 102 countries joined virtually today at 5.00 am CET on a platform commissioned by hourglass.net.
Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic election victory

SANTIAGO, Chile — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election. And he already is under pressure from wary investors,...
Runoff election bill fails to clear legislative committee

The prospects for passing a runoff election bill in the Legislature’s upcoming budget session appear nearly dead. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee considered the election reform proposal Thursday, in a state where the Republican candidate is often all but guaranteed victory. Proponents of runoff elections say they would prevent someone from succeeding with less than a majority vote — a regular occurrence in Wyoming Republican primaries with multiple candidates.
