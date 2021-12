The University of Louisville is part of a coalition that has received $500,000 to launch a new effort aimed at workforce development and innovation in health care. The new Kentucky Digital Health Tech and Artificial Intelligence Innovation Coalition is backed by one of 60 phase-one planning grants awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. As a finalist receiving phase-one funding, the coalition now will compete for up to $100 million in phase-two implementation funding.

