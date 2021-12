There will be games when Andre Chevalier can relax just a smidge and empty his bench during a game. Monday was not one of those times. With Bronny James on the bench in foul trouble, No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon trailed 33-29 early in the second half before exploding for a 66-49 win over host ‘Iolani in the quarterfinal round of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic.

