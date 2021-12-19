ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

HVCC MEETING TOMORROW FOR LAST TIME IN 2021

By Z107.7 News
 5 days ago

The Homestead Valley Community Council regular meeting falls late this month, and will be held tomorrow (December 20th) The Council...

Grand Island Independent

County board to hold last meeting of the year

YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their last meeting of 2021 next Tuesday, when they gather in regular session. During this meeting, they are scheduled to consider approval of the county’s emergency action plan, as well as hear more information about a hazard mitigation planning grant.
YORK COUNTY, NE
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Planning Commission Holds Last Meeting of the Year

A permanent tent and roof for outdoor dining at The Grateful Crow restaurant in Chelsea was approved by the Chelsea Planning Commission at its Dec. 21 meeting via Zoom. The Marygrove Awning Company will add the tent and roof at the 420 N. Main St. location. The applicant submitted a...
CHELSEA, MI
#Balsa#Stagecoach#Yucca#Hvcc#The Council
HVCC MEETING TONIGHT WITH ASSEMBLYMAN SMITH

The Homestead Valley Community Council regular meeting will be held tonight (December 20). At the meeting, the council will take comments on the proposed Stagecoach Solar project (due by December 22) and redistricting comments. If you have comments or questions for County Supervisor Dawn Rowe, law enforcement, or the fire department, they will be welcome at the meeting. Also attending the meeting will be special guest Assemblyman Thurston Smith of the 33rd Assembly District. Due to the recent redistricting, Flamingo Heights, Landers, and Yucca Mesa are now in Assemblyman Smith’s District.
POLITICS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Changes Meeting Time

The Panora City Council recently changed their regular meeting time to earlier in the day. The Council kept the same date of meeting on the second and fourth of the month but changed the time from 6:30pm to 5:30pm. Mayor Pat Parker tells Raccoon Valley Radio the reason for the change.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution to transfer funds from the general fund to conservation reserve and the Raccoon River Valley Trail, as well as transferring funds from Local Option Sales and Services Tax to the Raccoon River Valley Trail.They will also consider increasing the amount of hours for the assistant county attorney and the first reading of an ordinance to establish county election precincts. Finally, the Board will hear several more 2023 fiscal year funding requests from ACCESS Assault Care Center, New Opportunities, Region XII Council of Governments, Indigent caretaker, Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community and the Greene County Libraries Association.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
YubaNet

Last BOS meeting of 2021: recall vs record

The last meeting of 2021 for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors (BOS) had members of the public wanting to recall all supervisors and some frank “Why and how I serve, no matter how you treat us” comments from three supervisors. Tuesday’s meeting dealt with a contract for...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Politics
River Falls Journal

River Falls City Council meets for last time in 2021

The Mayor and River Falls City Council met on Dec. 14 for their last meeting of 2021. Addressed items included presentations on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team and the Kinni Corridor Collaborative as well as thanks from the mayor on a year of resilience. Diversity, equity and inclusion. Assistant...
RIVER FALLS, WI
kogt.com

Court Meets For Final Time

The Commissioners Court conducted its final meeting of 2021 on Tuesday. The business was mostly routine to close out the calendar year. A proposed Interlocal Agreement between the Gulf Coast Protection District, Orange County, and the Orange County Drainage District relating to the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management Project was approved by the Court.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
freedom929.com

COUNCIL MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved all accounts payable as presented : approved the Tax Levy ordinance for fiscal year 2022 with no increases included : agreed to accept proposals for liability, property, workers’ compensation, auto, and miscellaneous insurance coverages for 2022 from the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management group : agreed to apply for a FEMA grant to purchase equipment for the Olney Fire Department : accepted the $5,800 bid from Trenton Gray to demolish the property at 1126 East Butler Street : approved an additional IMRF payment worth $65,000 : approved the appointments of Brandt Patterson to the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners and Sharon Behnke to the Tree Board : and after a short closed session to discuss real property and personnel, the Council approved an ordinance for slight increases of the wage rates for Paid-on-Call Firefighters, for all Part-Time Employees, and for all Summer Recreation Employees : with the December 27th, 2021, meeting cancelled by the Council, the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be January 10th, 2022.
OLNEY, IL
z1077fm.com

29 PALMS ISSUES STATEMENT ON PROJECT PHOENIX PARKING

Project Phoenix is a downtown economic development effort that is beautifying downtown Twentynine Palms and the city is now issuing a statement regarding parking. This project is close to being complete and the City of Twentynine Palms is requesting the public respect the new infrastructure in Project Phoenix. The Paseos are NOT streets/alleys, and the plaza is not parking.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Times-Bulletin

Lincolnview BoE holds last meeting of year

MIDDLE POINT — The Lincolnview Board of Education met Wednesday night, the last board meeting of the year. The organizational meeting for the incoming board members will occur on January 12, 2022, at 6 p.m. Treasurer Troy Bowersock reported a typical revenue for the month of November. State funding...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
z1077fm.com

2022 POINT-IN-TIME HOMELESS COUNT SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

In January, the annual census of homeless people, known as the Point-in-Time Count, will take place in communities throughout the United States. Reporter Ernest Figueroa tells us what it’s all about and how you can help…. The 2022 Point-in-Time Count takes place from Thursday, January 27, 2022. The results...
HOMELESS
southcentralfloridalife.com

Hendry County changes meeting times to 6 p.m.

The Hendry County Board of County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a new meeting time during its regular meeting Dec. 14. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
z1077fm.com

HEALTHCARE DISTRICT LOOKING TO FILL BOARD VACANCY

The Morongo Basin Healthcare District Board of Directors is now looking to fill a vacancy, following the resignation of Dale Mondary. And now, qualified community members are invited to apply to be seated to the vacant seat. With the requirements, here’s reporter Hilary Sloane…. The Healthcare District Board of...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Supervisors Approve Mayor Breed’s Tenderloin District State Of Emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After hours of debate, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted overwhelmingly early Friday to approve Mayor London Breed’s proposed state of emergency for the city’s crime and drug-ridden Tenderloin District. The most contentious facet of the plan was a dramatic increase in the number of police officers patrolling the neighborhood, but when the final vote took place eight of 10 supervisors present were in favor of the plan. “The Tenderloin needs change, and that requires us to do things different,” Breed said in a statement. “We showed during COVID that when we’re able to use an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KX News

8 walk out of Republican State Committee meeting in protest of agenda item

Eight members walked out of the Republican State Committee meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Bismarck on Saturday in protest of an agenda item. Seven of the party’s district chairs and the committeewoman of the Republican National Committee walked out of the meeting due to an agenda item removing North Dakota Young Republicans and […]
BISMARCK, ND

