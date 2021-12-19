ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key change are needed to make the No Surprises Act work as Congress intended

By Gerald E. Harmon, MD
Cover picture for the articlePhysicians prioritize patient needs above all other considerations. To advance that mission, the AMA works tirelessly to improve access to quality, affordable health coverage for everyone, which includes protecting patients from the financial harm posed by unanticipated medical bills that can be generated through out-of-network care. That is why...

wdac.com

Wolf Administration Prepares For No Surprises Act

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. A surprise bill is an unexpected medical bill that a patient receives when they unintentionally obtain health care from a provider outside their plan’s provider network. Surprise bills can happen in emergency situations, but also in a non-emergency, when an out-of-network provider such as an anesthesiologist provides care at an in-network facility. The act will protect patients from surprise bills by requiring that emergency services are billed as in-network, without needing prior approval, and certain non-emergency services at an in-network facility provided by out-of-network providers are also covered as in-network. More information can be found at insurance.pa.gov/nosurprises or calling 1-877-881-6388.
Congress needs to act soon on medical care

Unless Congress acts, and soon, our nation’s most vulnerable citizens will be at risk to no longer receive the specialized medical care that they so desperately need. Throughout this pandemic, my fellow physicians and I have been fighting on the frontlines to treat some of our nation’s most susceptible patients. This includes the elderly and disabled, who are covered by Medicare and make up nearly 20% of the U.S population. Now, they are being targeted and have the most to lose.
High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration's vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.
No Surprises Act to be implemented Jan. 1

The federal No Surprises Act is slated to be implemented on Jan. 1. It will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. “A patient who has carefully researched and selected an in-network facility and provider or is seeking care because of an emergency should not be stuck with out-of-network costs and billing when they had little or no choice regarding providers that may, in the end, be out-of-network,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “The Wolf Administration has been committed to protecting consumers from balance billing, and the implementation of the No Surprises Act is a major step toward ending unexpected, upsetting and many times financially devastating medical bills.”
Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

The state of small business contracting in the federal government is, for lack of a better word, strange. On one hand, more contracts and money are flowing to small and disadvantaged firms than ever before. In 2020, agencies spent more than $145 billion on contracts to small businesses. That’s more than 26% of all federal contracting spending, and exceeds a small business contracting goal of 23%. Many experts expect 2021 data, when released, to continue to show increases in overall dollars.
