If you’ve ever attended a CrossFit workout or have buddies who are die-hard CrossFit enthusiasts, you may already be well aware of this seemingly secret society ripe with its own culture and lingo, from a strong emphasis on the paleo diet to WODs and MetCon. Another term spawned in CrossFit gyms is AMRAP, which stands for “as many reps as possible.” This challenging style of workout quickly became a favorite workout of CrossFitters and permeated the rest of the fitness market outside CrossFit boxes where it now is prescribed by personal trainers around the country and has taken on all sorts of iterations and structures.

WORKOUTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO